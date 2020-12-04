The Commooter Scooter Needs Votes to Become the Next Real Minimalist EV

What you see in the cover photo is known as the Commooter Scooter by Ezekiel Ring. This gentleman from Detroit, Michigan seems to have a very good eye for what our urban mobility vehicles should achieve.
Just look at it! It’s literally the most motorcycle-ish scooter we’ve ever seen and the gallery should help you draw your own conclusions. Here's why we feel this thing should be put into production.
First up, the body is unlike any other sit-down scooter or moped around. Instead of having a massive scoop and footboard, the Commooter has this space filled in with body and panel work, while the rear of the body hangs over the wheel and swingarm. This is what gives off that sort of café-racer look.
Now all that space that’s been covered is good for something. The entire footboard area has actually been converted into a storage locker for goods. Now, don’t think a laptop or anything like that. Based on the renderings we see, there’s enough room inside for a backpack, two towels or t-shirts, a pair of shoes, and even a couple of shopping bags. And if that’s not enough storage room for you, underneath the seat there's another compartment for your smart devices. There’s even a USB port to recharge your device from the scooter’s batteries.
Speaking of batteries, I hope you caught the plural; if you didn’t, I'll be plain: the scooter has two battery packs. Where, you may ask? That's a good question, seeing as all the internal space is already occupied with your yesterday clothes because somehow your plan to pull off a one-nighter worked. Well, the batteries are neatly stored above the rear wheel under the passenger seat.
scooter or can be removed to be charged elsewhere. Come on, ask me how much they weigh. Well, that would be a trick question. We don’t know, nor will we ever, until someone dishes out the necessary paper to breathe life into this project.
As for the motors and drivetrain on this little fellow, nothing again. But being the concept it is, most designers don’t go through the trouble of putting in anything technical like power output, range, or even what type of suspension is available.
Still, when you take a long gander at the Commooter, you can’t help but fall in love with its rounded edges, striking geometry, and flat-out clean look. Just right for the minimalist age we live in.
