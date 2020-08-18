This C8 Corvette Looks Amazing With RSC Tuning Duckbill Spoiler

We all know how the C8 Corvette looks without a wing as well as with the Z51 Performance Package. Chevy used to offer a high-wing spoiler a few months ago, but that option is no longer available due to a supply problem.
However, there’s an interesting alternative to all of these designs that needs mentioning. RSC Tuning offers a “duckbill spoiler” for the princely price of $1,595 yet the selling vendor can do better than that. Aerolarri lists an introductory price of $1,295 as well as a discount of 10 percent, working out at $1,165.50 plus $189 for shipping in the lower 48 States. Of course, the duckbill is covered by a two-year warranty and it’s manufactured from high-quality carbon fiber.
The 2x2 weave is treated to “a glossy UV-resistant clear coat,” but the pictured C8 has a few more RSC Tuning parts to show off. The front splitter, for example, is made from the same material as the spoiler and costs $1,345.50 plus shipping, and when combined with the duckbill, Aerolarri offers a discount of $189. Not a bad deal considering the visual makeover, don’t you think?
But wait, there’s more! “RSC Tuning's custom carbon fiber C8 side skirts are now in the final development phase. These will hug the side of the car unlike the 5VM” option that Chevrolet discontinued earlier this year. Deliveries for these bad boys are expected to start in mid-September, and for the time being, the selling vendor is taking pre-orders at $200. Another part that’s currently in development is the diffuser at the end of the photo gallery, also made from carbon fiber.
With the car painted in white and contrasting wheels, there’s no denying the RSC Tuning upgrades look the part on the mid-engine sports car from Kentucky. Do remember, however, that many aftermarket companies in the U.S. can go lower in terms of pricing. The duckbill spoiler, however, remains a unique proposition.
