Kiss Frontman Paul Stanley Shows Off C8 Corvette, Says "It's Drop-Dead Gorgeous"

Love it or hate it, Kiss has a special place in rock music. Formed in the 1970s by bassist Gene Simmons and guitarist Paul Stanley, the band rose to prominence in 1975 with the release of the Alive! live album.
The rest, as they say, is history. In addition to writing great tunes and some wicked performances on stage, Paul Stanley has also taken to Facebook to show off his new car. Finished in white over black wheels and red brake calipers, the C8 Stingray also boasts a rather tasteful interior combo.
“For years, the auto industry said ‘buy American’ and I said ‘when you manufacture world-class cars, I'll buy them.’ The 2020 Corvette is beyond that,” said the frontman. “It raises the bar with cutting edge technology. It's a machine I'm proud to drive and it's drop-dead gorgeous. I love mine!”
Notice the lack of a lower front splitter? This means we’re probably looking at a non-Z51 version of the Stingray, which is somewhat curious given how popular this option is among customers. Speaking of which, Chevy has leveled up the pricing of the performance package to $5,995 for the 2021 model.
Carbon Flash side mirrors and five-spoke trident wheels are also featured, and even though Stanley is a little critical of American cars, this isn’t his first Corvette. He also had/has a one-of-one 2015 model year Stingray SEMA show car that he purchased from GM after owning a 2014 model Stingray.
Interviews of Stanley from that period also reveal that he was running a Cadillac Escalade as the family car, though the legendary musician doesn’t love it for obvious reason. Growing up in New York, the frontman learned to drive in his parents’ Ford Galaxie in empty parking lots on Sundays.
As for the first car that he bought, Motor Trend found out from the man himself that $35 were enough to purchase a Rambler American. “You could only enter the car from the passenger side because the driver's side was completely smashed in as though a train had hit it,” he reminisced.
