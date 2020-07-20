Lilium Air Mobility Plans to Put Airports on Our Inner-city Buildings

C8 Corvette "5VM" Carbon Aero Kit Now Available for $2,598 from AGM

Remember when the C8 midship Corvette was available with all the carbon fiber you wanted? Due to massive demand and not enough supply, the complete aerodynamic kit has been discontinued from the options list. Happily, however, there are aftermarket solutions such as the 5VM package from AG Motorsports 11 photos



Manufactured in prepreg carbon and cured in an autoclave, the carbon-fiber components are meant to reduce the air pressure underneath the car. This, in turn, translates to reduced drag and increased traction at high speeds. As the headline implies, $2,598 also happens to be great value for the money. For reference, RPO code 5VM in the



Also known as Visible Carbon Fiber Ground Effects, the package from Chevy is pretty much a must-have option for any Stingray or Stingray Z51. Not because carbon fiber is light and strong, but for the aesthetic qualities of the material.



Prepreg carbon and autoclaving also happen to be the real deal, superior and more expensive than the wet-laid carbon fiber you may find inside a high-end AMG . Wet laying’s biggest drawback is the varied consistency in epoxy distribution. Even the slightest imperfection in the curing process can decrease structural strength.



AG Motorsports also offers standalone parts, not only the 5VM full aero kit. The rocker panel extensions, for example, are the most affordable of the lot at $799 per pair. The front spoiler is next up with $1,099 while the side skirts cost $1,499.



On that note, there are plenty of alternatives out there. “Fitment and finish that exceeds OEM at a fraction of the cost” is how the company describes the carbon-fiber makeover that creates “a dramatic, ground-hugging appearance for your vehicle.” The package consists of a front lip and two side skirts as well as all the hardware needed for a bolt-on install of around 30 minutes.Manufactured in prepreg carbon and cured in an autoclave, the carbon-fiber components are meant to reduce the air pressure underneath the car. This, in turn, translates to reduced drag and increased traction at high speeds. As the headline implies, $2,598 also happens to be great value for the money. For reference, RPO code 5VM in the C8 Corvette order guide used to retail at no less than $4,850.Also known as Visible Carbon Fiber Ground Effects, the package from Chevy is pretty much a must-have option for any Stingray or Stingray Z51. Not because carbon fiber is light and strong, but for the aesthetic qualities of the material.Prepreg carbon and autoclaving also happen to be the real deal, superior and more expensive than the wet-laid carbon fiber you may find inside a high-end. Wet laying’s biggest drawback is the varied consistency in epoxy distribution. Even the slightest imperfection in the curing process can decrease structural strength.AG Motorsports also offers standalone parts, not only the 5VM full aero kit. The rocker panel extensions, for example, are the most affordable of the lot at $799 per pair. The front spoiler is next up with $1,099 while the side skirts cost $1,499.On that note, there are plenty of alternatives out there. SpeedKore – the company responsible for Dodge Challenger and Charger carbon-fiber parts and tuning – offers a similar package to AG Motorsports for the princely price of $4,562.

