Regular Car Reviews Says the C8 Corvette “Is Clearly Gunning Right at Ferrari”

Remember the 1976 Chevrolet Aerovette? That concept was supposed to evolve into the C4, the first mid-engine Corvette , but General Motors said no to this paradigm shift over oil shortages and financial instability. As such, chief engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov left the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit and his successor – Dave McLellan – switched to a front-engine layout. 20 photos



What’s not exactly true in the RCR video is that “GM is clearly gunning right at Ferrari with this $70,000 lookalike.” First of all, it’s $59,995 including destination charge. Secondly, no one who has the money and desire to buy a Prancing Horse would consider a mid-engine sports car from Kentucky.



What RCR did get right, however, is that the C8 “is a car unfriendly to fat.” No fewer than three seat choices are available, starting with the GT1 bucket seats that come standard in the LT1 and 2LT. Emphasis on “bucket” even though GM says that GT1s are designed for long distances of travel.



The GT2 buckets provide more adjustment and bolstering, and the Competition seats are the most hardcore option on offer. Indeed, you need to be relatively fit in order to make the most out of the top-of-the-range seats.



On the performance front, Mr. Regular is much obliged to report “it’s not fast by 2020 standards,” then proceeds to talk about Hellcats, Demons, turbo LS engines, and 2JZs. That’s not exactly correct given the segment, price point, and bone-stock nature of the car he reviews, and that’s not all. On an unprepped surface like a public road, the Redeye eats the Stingray’s dust.



Co-presenter Roman, on the other hand, appears to like



