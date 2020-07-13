C8 Corvette Damaged by Chevy Dealer Now Listed on Copart, Looks Heartbreaking

2 C8 Corvette Enters 2021 With New Content, Same Starting Price

At the moment, Copart has two 2020 Chevrolet Corvette models listed online. One of them was crashed into a muddy field in unknown circumstances, but the other has a more interesting backstory.







An all-new ‘Vette starts at $60k including freight, and one with damage all over is certainly less than that. Stranger still, Copart says that the vehicle “runs and drives” although you can see one of the air-con condensers tucked into the cargo compartment behind the small-block V8.



Considering that the radiators are mounted right behind the condensers, starting and driving the car following the damage sustained from falling off the lift is a big no-no by all accounts. More worryingly, the



Buying and repairing this example of the breed would cost more than getting an all-new car, and this gets us to a rather obvious conclusion - at best, VIN 1G1Y62D40L5102344 makes a lot of sense as a donor.



The 6.2-liter engine and dual-clutch transmission will fetch pretty money, and so will the seats, wheels, rear hatch, exterior lights, and removable top. It wouldn’t be impossible to turn this fellow here into a project car either; after all, someone out there is turning a crashed ‘Vette into



At the time of reporting, the Stingray 1LT is located in the city where the servicing incident happened in May 2020 and the sale date is listed as an "upcoming lot.” If you’re planning to bid, you may also want to find out how much it originally cost. Thanks to a VIN check-up service, we know that the ‘Vette was sold with 5 miles on the clock in March 2020 for $64,995. Remember the Chevy dealer in Jacksonville, Florida that left a ‘Vette fall off the lift? Yeah, that’s the car! A few days after those terrible pictures surfaced on the Internet, the original owner took to Instagram to explain that “some idiots” – probably a service technician – tried to get some clout from this misfortune by posting photographs online without his permission. Copart lists the Stingray 1LT with 3,419 miles on the odometer, translating to 5,502 kilometers in the metric system. More curiously, the auctions website estimates the retail value at $58,000 even though that’s definitely not real.An all-new ‘Vette starts at $60k including freight, and one with damage all over is certainly less than that. Stranger still, Copart says that the vehicle “runs and drives” although you can see one of the air-con condensers tucked into the cargo compartment behind the small-block V8.Considering that the radiators are mounted right behind the condensers, starting and driving the car following the damage sustained from falling off the lift is a big no-no by all accounts. More worryingly, the Corvette is certain to have suffered structural damage yet Copart didn’t mention this detail.Buying and repairing this example of the breed would cost more than getting an all-new car, and this gets us to a rather obvious conclusion - at best, VIN 1G1Y62D40L5102344 makes a lot of sense as a donor.The 6.2-liter engine and dual-clutch transmission will fetch pretty money, and so will the seats, wheels, rear hatch, exterior lights, and removable top. It wouldn’t be impossible to turn this fellow here into a project car either; after all, someone out there is turning a crashed ‘Vette into a rotary sports car At the time of reporting, the Stingray 1LT is located in the city where the servicing incident happened in May 2020 and the sale date is listed as an "upcoming lot.” If you’re planning to bid, you may also want to find out how much it originally cost. Thanks to a VIN check-up service, we know that the ‘Vette was sold with 5 miles on the clock in March 2020 for $64,995.