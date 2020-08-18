This BMW M2 CS Dialed to 543 HP by Swiss Tuner Packs Track-Ready Features

Let’s clear things up from the very beginning and admin that BMW’s M2 CS is one hell of a machine. Besides its tough appearance, which immediately signals the fact that you’re dealing with one powerful animal, M2 CS also delivers an outstanding performance that completely overshadows its siblings from the M2 range.
M2 CS is brought to life by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six mill, and this bad boy’s 7,600 rpm redline lets you know that it means some serious business. The fierce powerplant will gladly produce up to 444 hp and a maximum toque output of 406 pound-feet (550 Nm).
Power is transmitted to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox, but BMW’s customers may also opt for a seven-speed automatic for their ride. This sexy thing will gladly accelerate 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in less than 4 seconds and reach a solid top speed of 178 mph (286 kph).
Nonetheless, as there is always room for improvement, tuning and customization workshops worldwide are already coming up with performance kits and upgrades to bring the factory vehicle to a whole new level. The final results are often mind-blowing and truly worthy of our praise.
Dähler Design & Technik is a firm that specializes in visual customization and performance enhancements of all types. The company was founded over 20 years ago in Belp, Switzerland and has since gained a strong reputation, thanks to its professional service and a consistent level of customer satisfaction.
The folks over at Dähler have recently developed a pair of tuning kits for the BMW M2 CS, significantly boosting its overall performance and output figures. In the past, this gifted team also delighted us with an array of aftermarket parts and performance upgrades for countless BMWs, as well as the 2019 Toyota GR Supra and several Mini models, such as F60 Countryman or R59.
The firm achieves this by using a carbon fiber intake system from Eventuri, a prominent manufacturer of aftermarket components from the UK. Additionally, a custom stainless-steel exhaust was installed, further contributing to M2 CS’ solid power upgrade.
As this baby is almost certain to hit the track at some point, you will now find a rollbar and new racing seats inside, while the stock wheels have been removed in favor of 20” (50.8 cm) V-spoked rims. For the latter, Dähler’s customers may choose between a silver or gold finish.
All things considered, this lesser known Swiss firm managed to put together a complete package for BMW’s M2 CS, and their final product surely deserves some credit!
What are your thoughts on this tuning kit from Dähler Design & Technik?
