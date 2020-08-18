This BMW M2 CS Dialed to 543 HP by Swiss Tuner Packs Track-Ready Features

More Coverstories:

SLRV "Adventurer" is a Fully Equipped 4x4 Expedition Vehicle - Just Smaller

Katalis EV 500 is a Steampunk Electric Moped Looking all Kinds of Vintage

The MIT Autonomous Bicycle Is a Regular Bike That Becomes Self-Driving Trike

This MAN Expedition Behemoth Comes Equipped with Two Garages for Your Toys

The Unimog EarthCruiser Explorer XPR440 Is Made to Ride Out the Apocalypse