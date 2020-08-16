C8 Corvette Owner Gets Personalized License Plate That Will Split Opinions

Pretty much everyone gets it. After putting down a deposit and waiting for almost a year to take delivery, every C8 owner is entitled to show off the mid-engine Corvette like there’s no tomorrow. Understandably, personalized license plates bring the point home, but not this fellow here.
"C8VID-19" comes courtesy of Rohit Dahya on the C8 Corvette Owners (And Friends) private group, and at first glance, the Facebook algorithm displays only the most favorable of comments. Scroll down a little, and you’ll understand why a plate named after a worldwide crisis is a bad idea.
"You’re going to get a lot of s#!t for it and you deserve it," said Steven Hudson. "Great car, shame about the plate," replied Gary Holroyd. “I would hate to have something remind me of 200,000 dead Americans next year, but that is just me. You be you,” added John Paul.
The most polarizing thing about this vanity plate is that the owner doesn’t seem to understand why some fellow owners and enthusiasts don’t like it. Rohit explained that he chose this plate to reflect what “people are going through. 2020 will never be forgotten.” The question is, who needs a 495-horsepower reminder of a global issue that's killed hundreds of thousands and made a mess of the economy?
As you can tell from the only pic uploaded on Facebook, the car appears to be a Z51 Performance Package with the removable top off and the black Stingray badge on the rear deck. It’s impossible to see if we’re dealing with some Carbon Flash trim as well, and the seats color is a mystery too.
The exterior finish, however, is pretty obvious. Torch Red is the most popular color for the midship sports car at 25 percent of orders until April 2020. Arctic White and Black follow suit with 15 and 12 percent, respectively. Zeus Bronze and Accelerate Yellow are the rarest picks at 3 percent. As for the interior and seat belts, Jet Black leads the rankings with 28 and 63 percent, respectively.
