This Bentley Bentayga Just Sold for $1M at Auction, What's So Special About It?

More on this:

1 Tuned Bentley Bentayga Speed Looks Like an Angry Luxury Wagon, Has 900 Metric Horsepower

2 Bentley Bentayga EWB Series Production Kicks Off in Crewe, New Model Is Already a Success

3 Check How the New Bentley Bentayga Could Be If The Mulliner Batur Inspired It

4 2023 Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure First Edition Is Pure Opulence on Wheels

5 Bentley Unveils Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Model With Awesome New Rear Seat Tech