This Bentley Bentayga Just Sold for $1M at Auction, What's So Special About It?

The pictured Bentley Bentayga just fetched over five times the MSRP of a brand-new copy in the United States, otherwise available from just under $200,000, but why?
First of all, you are looking at Mulliner’s first-ever customized Bentley Bentayga EWB (extended wheelbase), and that title alone means that it packs lots of goodies. Second, it was auctioned off for a good cause, with proceeds benefiting underserved children in Florida’s Collier county. And if you paid attention to the title, then you know that it went for $1 million.
Sold at the Naples Winter Wine Festival in Florida over the weekend, the Bentayga EWB in question sets itself apart from the rest of the range by featuring a three-layer pearlescent Snow Quartz finish. The overall white look of the body is contrasted by the Blackline Specification, and the luxury SUV rides on 22-inch wheels, with a ten-spoke design, in a bi-tone look. Mind you, that may seem like an average configuration to you and me, but those who know a thing or two about Bentleys can tell you that it’s special just by catching a glimpse of it.
Opening the door will reveal a combination of Mulliner White and Beluga Black leather upholstery. The former can be seen on the seats, which also sport embossed logos and purple piping, and on the door cards, steering wheel, and in the middle of the dashboard. Black leather was used for the rest of the cockpit, alongside a touch of purple. This bespoke car is equipped with the Bentley Airline Seat Specification, advertised as being “the most advanced seat ever fitted to a car.” They sport what Bentley calls “the world’s first auto climate sensing system,” alongside “advanced postural adjustment technology.”
This is where Bentley’s customization division Mulliner drew the line, as elsewhere, you are looking at the same Bentayga EWB. The model uses a 542-horsepower (550 ps/405 kW) and 568 pound-feet (770 Nm) of torque 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8, so despite being focused on luxury, it also goes like stink. The crew from Crewe states that the 60 mph (97 kph) mark is hit in 4.5 seconds after taking off, and that it will run out of breath at 180 mph (290 kph), which may not be Lamborghini Urus Performante territory, but it’s definitely not bad at all for a vehicle whose main rival is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Besides taking delivery of the bespoke Bentley Bentayga EWB, for which they paid a lot of money, the winning couple joined the ‘Extraordinary Journey UK’ program, which comprises chauffeured driving upon landing in the United Kingdom, and a five-day tour through England and Scotland. A stop at the company’s headquarters, and another one at The Macallan Estate for a distillery experience sprinkled with whisky tasting are included.
