Magnificence Is at Its Finest With the World's First Airline Seats From Bentley

Bentley puts the chiropractor, the massage therapist, the weather man and the mind reader in their newly-launched, “most wellbeing-focused car seats in the world." The Brits from Crewe just announced a new standard for car luxury by deploying the most caring passenger car seats ever imagined by humanity. In good Bentley tradition, both lavish and hi-tech fill the newest upgrade of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase’s seats. Welcome the new standard of car travel – the Airline Seat.