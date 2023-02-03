Tuned Bentley Bentayga Speed Looks Like an Angry Luxury Estate, Has 900 Metric Horsepower

Controversial looks aside, this Bentley Bentayga Speed has immense firepower. As a matter of fact, it boasts much more than the Lamborghini Urus Performante, whose bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine is good for a devilish 666 ps (657 hp/490 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque.
Its Mediterranean cousin brags about doing the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.3 seconds, with a 306 kph (190 mph) top speed, while the tuned Bentley Bentayga Speed, which is more focused on luxury, is two tenths of a second slower, and will run out of breath at 323 kph (201 mph). That is what Mansory claims anyway, which is the tuner behind the project.
In the social media post embedded at the bottom of this story, they state that the luxury SUV has 900 ps (887 hp/662 kW) and 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft) available via the loud pedal, without saying how they obtained that number. Mind you, that is a very healthy boost over the stock twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine, which produces 635 ps (626 hp/467 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft). Hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it allows the Bentayga Speed to hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds, before maxing out at 306 kph (190 mph).
Mansory could not say no to giving it a controversial makeover, hence the widebody stance, and fewer inches between its belly and the road, which makes it look less like a high-rider and more like a wagon. The front bumper appears to be the OEM piece, albeit with attachments around the side air intakes that flow into the fender flares. A more pronounced apron with side blades is also visible, and so are the extra LED light strips above it. Decorated by the tuner’s logo, the grille is new, and has vertical slats, and the hood has a vented styling.
Further back, this Bentayga Speed has side skirt attachments, new side mirror caps, and additional trim on the front doors and on the rear pillars. Stripped of the chrome trim, the rear bumper carries over from the stock car, and sports a six-fin diffuser, with a much more aggressive design and cutouts for the quad exhaust tips that have replaced the dual oval ones. Two spoilers decorate the tailgate, and the vehicle rides on new wheels.
The interior was reupholstered in light blue leather, with Mansory embossing in the front and rear seats. Glossy black details, carbon fiber, and chrome trim provide some contrast, and there are new floor mats as well, with the tuner’s logo on them. Overall, if it wasn’t for the brash exterior makeover, this would have been a very interesting project, wouldn’t you say?
