2023 Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure First Edition Is Pure Opulence on Wheels

Celebrating the introduction of the Bentayga EWB (Extended Wheelbase), Bentley has launched a special edition version of the luxury SUV, which will only be available for twelve months.
Dubbed the Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure First Edition, it combines some of the most desirable features available for the high-rider, with a package of exclusive gizmos typical of the brand’s First Editions and looks truly special inside and out.
‘First Edition’ badging decorates the exterior of the model that rides on unique 22-inch wheels with a ten-spoke design. Bright lower bumper grilles, more logos on the fuel and oil fillers, illuminated tread plates, rear doors that can close at the push of a button, and exclusive embroidery on the seats are other highlights of the build.
Standard on the First Edition, the numerous LEDs bathe the whole cabin in ambient lighting at night by shining through the tiny perforations in the handcrafted and quilted leather. Deep pile overmats decorate the floor, contrast stitching is obviously included, and so is the Naim for Bentley audio, with 20 speakers and 1,720 Watts of power, described by the company as being the “world’s best in-car sound system.”
If these are somehow not enough to quench the thirst of deep-pocketed enthusiasts, then they could tick other boxes on the options list. The rear seat entertainment system, which allows those sitting at the back to stream the content of their mobile devices to the 10.1-inch screens mounted on the backs of the front seats, is but one available gizmo.
The standard color palette that includes 16 exterior hues can be expanded to bring the total number to over 60. The hide range, two-tone color splits, contrast stitching, piping, and cross-stitching, full range of veneers, carbon fiber and aluminum inserts, and many others are available as options as well.
