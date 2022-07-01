This $26.5K Renovated RV Is Luxury on Wheels, Reveals a Spectacular Interior

Who said that travel trailers couldn’t look fancy enough to please even the most sophisticated lovers of the outdoors? This hidden gem might look like any old RV on the outside, but inside you’ll find a magical world.
Five Talents Homes is an RV renovating family business with a great story behind it. A young couple moved temporarily inside an RV, together with their two young children, while their house was being renovated. In the end, they loved the experience so much that they decided to renovate RVs for a living, according to Tiny House Talk. And that seems to have been an excellent decision, because these two are definitely bringing a breath of fresh air to the camping game.
Their latest creation proves that even a seemingly-modest travel trailer can be as lovely and sophisticated as a modern conventional house. The 2007 30-foot (9.1 meters) Dutchman immediately stands out due to the unexpected colorful palette and vibrant patterns. Who would have thought that purple cabinets and golden curtains looked so great inside a trailer? The waterproof vinyl floors that look like marble add a touch of elegance throughout, in addition to the custom upholstery, including a lovely velvet couch.
The bathroom is very stylish, flaunting a hammered copper sink and modern faucets, while the bedroom is probably one of the most elegant ones we’ve ever seen inside a trailer, including a statement light fixture.
Details such as the built-in bookshelves, cordless bamboo blinds, and strategically-placed storage spaces, make this tiny home as functional as it is charming. Add to that an electric fireplace boasting a locally-sourced cedar mantel, and a mounted smart TV, and you’ve got a truly unique “vintage modern” home.
This gorgeous home on wheels for two is up for grabs over at Renovated RV Marketplace, for $26,500, fully decorated and ready to go anywhere.
