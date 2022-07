This $26.5K Renovated RV Is Luxury on Wheels, Reveals a Spectacular Interior

Five Talents Homes is an RV renovating family business with a great story behind it. A young couple moved temporarily inside an RV , together with their two young children, while their house was being renovated. In the end, they loved the experience so much that they decided to renovate RVs for a living, according to Tiny House Talk . And that seems to have been an excellent decision, because these two are definitely bringing a breath of fresh air to the camping game.Their latest creation proves that even a seemingly-modest travel trailer can be as lovely and sophisticated as a modern conventional house. The 2007 30-foot (9.1 meters) Dutchman immediately stands out due to the unexpected colorful palette and vibrant patterns. Who would have thought that purple cabinets and golden curtains looked so great inside a trailer? The waterproof vinyl floors that look like marble add a touch of elegance throughout, in addition to the custom upholstery, including a lovely velvet couch.The bathroom is very stylish, flaunting a hammered copper sink and modern faucets, while the bedroom is probably one of the most elegant ones we’ve ever seen inside a trailer, including a statement light fixture.Details such as the built-in bookshelves, cordless bamboo blinds, and strategically-placed storage spaces, make this tiny home as functional as it is charming. Add to that an electric fireplace boasting a locally-sourced cedar mantel, and a mounted smart TV, and you’ve got a truly unique “vintage modern” home.This gorgeous home on wheels for two is up for grabs over at Renovated RV Marketplace , for $26,500, fully decorated and ready to go anywhere.