This Kingsley Coach Motorhome Is a Luxury Lodge on Wheels With a Peterbilt Cab

The recreational vehicle industry has evolved to the extent that you have dozens of vehicles of all shapes and sizes to choose from. Whether it's compact teardrop trailers or Class A motorhomes based on trucks or buses, there's something for every taste and wallet.
But what if you want something that combines the looks of a vintage aluminum trailer with the size of an MCI bus and the oomph of a Peterbilt semi? Well, this 1990 Kingsley Coach Motorhome might be exactly what you're looking for.
Essentially a Peterbilt glider kit with a Motor Coach Industries bus attached to it, this thing is a huge, full-blown Class A motorhome. On top of that, it's equipped with all the right amenities to turn it into a luxury house on wheels.
Well, it's more like a lodge than a house, because there's wood veneer and matching tapestry almost everywhere you look, but it includes all the modern technology you may want on the road.
And don't let the fact that this motorhome was built in 1990 fool you, the bus was stripped and got new 3/4-inch floors in 2020. It also sports new linings on the roof and walls, a new water tank and heater, and a new 12,500-kW generator.
It also comes with three new rooftop A/C units, marine-grade wiring throughout, and LED lighting inside and out. And of course, new furniture to keep things decidedly modern. The list includes new appliances, a sizable bathtub, and a couple of modern sinks.
There are a couple of couches and an armchair to provide seating for at least five people behind the driver section, as well as a king-size bed in the rear. And yeah, that's a cattle skull just above the bed. Yee-haw!
So what moves this massive motorhome, you ask? Well, under that Peterbilt cab lurks a Cummins Big Cam diesel engine. There's no info on model year, whether it's stock or not, and how much it makes, but these Big Cam oil burners are usually powerful enough to move fully loaded semis. Getting this motorhome moving shouldn't be a problem.
If you're looking to take this mobile lodge across the U.S., it's set to go under the hammer at Mecum's Orlando 2022 auction event on July 6-9. There's no pricing estimate for this one, but it's safe to assume it will go for a six-figure sum, most likely beyond the $200,000 mark. And yes, the cowboy boot "howdy" sign at the entrance is included in the sale.
