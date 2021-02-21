2021 Ford Bronco Prototype Walkaround Video Reveals Questionable Build Quality

2021 Tuscany Motor Coach Is Massive, Luxurious, and Truly a Home on Wheels

Slotted between the extreme off-roading Badlands and the sold-out First Edition, the Wildtrak is the most expensive Bronco you can order. The four-door body style can be had from $49,475, and the Race Red-painted example in the following video costs in the ballpark of $59,000. 11 photos SUV at King of the Hammers in Johnson Valley, the perfect setting for a Baja-inspired trim such as the Wildtrak. Painted in gloss black as opposed to carbonized gray for the Badlands, the front grille is joined by a powder-coated bull bar that blocks the B R O N C O lettering. The modular front bumper, as you can tell, doesn’t feature the bone-stock fog lights in this particular specification.



Only the MIC hardtop will be available for the first model year, but fret not because the gloss-black modular hardtop is on the horizon. The Wildtrak rides on 35-inch rubber and beadlock-capable wheels because it comes with the Sasquatch Package as standard. The range-topping EcoBoost V6 with 310 horsepower on tap and 10-speed automatic are also featured.



Devoid of Rock Crawl mode, rock rails, or rock sliders, the



If you take a close look at the passenger-side front door handle at the 2:55 mark, it will become apparent that you’re looking at a pre-production prototype. More to the point, the door-handle button is backward. A YouTube commenter asks himself what was the Ford Motor Company thinking when they built this Wildtrak, and I’m curious about this error too.



Issues with build quality are excusable with a demonstrator mule, but lest we forget, the Bronco Sport is already under recall. More to the point, exactly 1,666 units were produced with rear suspension modules that may not be fully secured to the subframe over



As we're waiting here for the first series-production Broncos to start delivery in June 2021, here's hope the Blue Oval will improve quality control by then.



