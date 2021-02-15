2021 Ford Bronco DV8 Off-Road Bumper Previewed With Built-In Winch

Even though first deliveries are scheduled for June 2021, the aftermarket for the all-new Bronco is getting busier with each passing day. On this occasion, DV8 Off-Road from Riverside, California is much obliged to preview a steel bumper with two recovery hooks on a green Bronco.
Of course, there is no green exterior color available for the 2021 model year. You’ll have to wait a little longer for that as well as the Heritage Edition that pays tribute to the first generation of the Bronco with four-slot wheels.
In addition to hooks and DV8 logos, the aftermarket bumper features oval-shaped stampings, a pair of auxiliary light-emitting diodes per corner, and enough room for a built-in winch. We’re probably dealing with a modular design as well, a three-piece bumper that shouldn’t cost more than $1k.
One reason you should go aftermarket in this area is the Warn ZEON 10-S factory winch that blocks most of the view available from the front camera. That’s a big nope from me on and off the trail, and I’m still wondering if the Blue Oval understands what reservation holders want from the Bronco.
If you still want to go down the OEM route, fret not because Ford has got you covered with more than 150 accessories for the body-on-frame utility vehicle. From pocket-style flares with recessed rivets to a trail armor, fully- and partially-retractable tops, skid plates, and the aforementioned winch, the Dearborn-based automaker has covered almost every area of interest.
You can also expect Ford Performance to come out with various upgrades for the 2.3- and 2.7-liter EcoBoost engines, including cold-air intakes and exhaust systems. Going forward, there’s a chance for the go-anywhere Bronco Warthog to receive the Explorer ST's 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6.
Last, but certainly not least, the Ford Motor Company will challenge the Jeep Wrangler 4xe with a plug-in hybrid powertrain option. It’s too early to guesstimate what kind of driving range and output figures are in the pipeline, but nevertheless, the PHEV should attract new customers to the Bronco.
