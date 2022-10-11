This 1997 Honda Odyssey Is a Rare Gem, Comes With a Pop-Up Roof and AWD

Travelers who love vintage camper vans might also be interested in this Honda Odyssey. This is a Field Deck model designed for the Japanese market. The seven-seater Odyssey was sold between 1996 and 1998. This particular example is in great shape. It features a pop-up roof, and it also comes with all-wheel drive, an option that was never offered in the U.S.
This 1997 Honda Odyssey Field Deck retains the driving performance and comfort of the Odyssey as a passenger car. Under the hood, the AWD van has a 2.2-liter 4-cylinder engine, the same one that powered the Odysseys in the U.S.
The body was also retained since this is basically the first gen that was marketed in North America as well. What is different is the pop-up roof added, which allows two people to sleep in comfort. It's a rare package that might attract adventurers who want to combine comfort with practicality.
According to OttoEx, the licensed importer and dealer that listed the van, the model is in excellent condition. With the top down, the Odyssey Field Deck is six-ft-tall (1.8-meter-tall), so there's enough room inside. It can seat seven people. However, if you're traveling solo or with a friend, you may benefit from extra space in the back because the second row of seats folds up forwards. The third row folds down into the floor as well.
As for the tent, it's also in great shape. It comes with a skylight and three mesh windows that enable light and air to flow through. Conveniently, the tent can be accessed both from the front and the back, and it can also be latched and unlatched from inside the van. That means you don't have to go outside to set it up.
It's a great find that basically combines a car, a camper, and a van into a compact package. This 1997 Honda Odyssey is currently available via OttoEx, and it's asking for $22,995. If you want to see what it has to offer, you can watch the clip attached down below.
