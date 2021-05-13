This 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Was Driven by Parnelli Jones at Indy 500

As part of our Mustang Month coverage this month, we’ve seen our share of specially-prepared Special Vehicle Team Cobras. All these SVT machines, as they’re known, have something special about them. Still, probably none live up to the uniqueness of this 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Pace Car Edition.
First off, this is not a regular SVT, but the Official Pace Car of the 78th Indianapolis 500 race that took place in 1994. Designed as a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the original Mustang pace car, it was driven around the track by none other than Parnelli Jones, one of America’s most proficient racing drivers ever.
The man not only drove this Mustang around the Indianapolis track but also owned the car. It is one of just 1,000 examples made as part of this limited edition and still wears the original 1994 livery, a Rio Red body over a Saddle leather interior, with a convertible top to match.
The car is powered by Ford’s 5.0-liter V8 engine that runs a 5-speed manual transmission and was capable at the time of its making of 240 horsepower—a tiny troop, considering what other Mustangs, especially SVTs, were capable of, but still a tad over the 215 horsepower the GT of that era was able to produce.
The SVT magic can be seen on this car on the front fascia, the rear spoiler with integrated brake light, and Cobra emblems all around. Being a pace car, it also came with the Blue Oval badge and the emblem of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Being the owner of an entire army of cars, Jones did not drive this one all that much—the odometer shows a little over 3,300 miles (5,310 km).
We uncovered this rare Mustang on the lot of cars going under the hammer at the end of this week in, fittingly, Indianapolis. Mecum plans to sell it for up to $40,000, which isn’t all that much, all things considered.
