U.S. Army’s Precision Strike Missile Flies Almost 250 Miles to Destroy Target

Things are moving fast for Lockheed Martin’s Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), which started to be developed a few years back, after the Maryland-based company was awarded an Army contract. It looks like the project is going in the right direction, with PrSM completing its longest flight to date.The company announced that the weapon’s most recent test proved successful, as it passed all of the Army’s objectives. The demonstration took place at White Sands Missile Range, in New Mexico, where the missile performed an almost 250 miles (400 km) flight.During the test, the PrSM was fired from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher and flew to the target area, where it completed its neutralizing mission. Some of the elements that were tested include accuracy, range, flight trajectory and warhead lethality. And the PrSm proved that it performs well on all of these.Designed to replace the MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), the Precision Strike Missile is a surface-to-surface weapon system with a range that goes up to 310 miles (499 km). It’s compatible with HIMARS and Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) launchers and its modular design is meant to allow future modifications for further development. The multi-mode targeting seeker makes this missile highly versatile, as it can engage and neutralize a variety of targets.This flight test with the U.S. Army is the 4th for this next-generation missile, and there are 2 more demonstrations to come this year. After the initial 3 tests that were performed last year, the missile is now in the Enhanced Technology Maturation and Risk Reduction (ETMRR) phase of the PsRM program.Next tests for the Precision Strike Missile will take place in the second half of this year. After completing its longest flight, the weapon is now set to demonstrate its maximum range and to participate in the Army’s Project Convergence.