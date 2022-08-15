autoevolution
This 1981 Cadillac Fleetwood Took 25K People to Their Graves, Now Holds Ghost Traps

15 Aug 2022, 09:50 UTC
The two 1980s Ghostbusters movies are without a doubt cultural landmarks of our generation. As it usually happens with such landmarks, people try to replicate them, but not always the end result rises up to expectations.
The Ghostbusters franchise was revived in 2016 with an all-female flick, and closer to our time with Afterlife. Although by pure ticket sales numbers both are right up there with the original movies, considering the much larger budgets that went into making them clearly slaps a big “flop” sticker on both.

That isn’t stopping some people from trying to earn some money thanks to the connection an item they own has with the movies. Later this week, for instance, when Mecum opens the doors of its auction event in Monterey, a Ghostbusters 1981 Cadillac Fleetwood is going under the hammer, hoping to fetch as much as $95,000.

The thing is a promotional car, built by a company called Casey Productions as a means to advertise the flick. It comes with all the bells and whistles one would expect from a design trying to be just as cool as the original Ecto-1.

Powered by a 6.0-liter V8 engine ran through an automatic transmission, the thing carries with it the complete Ghostbusters livery, a roof rack that holds ghost traps, lights, but also Slimer, the first ghost to be successfully captured by the original team.

Perhaps just as interesting as its present looks and fittings is the car’s history. We’re told that prior to it being the Ecto-1 wannabe, it was a hearse in service of a cemetery called Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. It was used in this capacity for about 17 years, during which time it took some 25,000 people to their graves.

After that, it served with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department as a “Stay off Drugs” promotional vehicle. It then passed into private hands, and ended up as a crowd pleaser for the New Orleans VooDoo indoor football team.

The car is going under the hammer on Friday, August 19.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

