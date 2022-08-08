Cali-Raised 1966 Chevrolet C10 Is $160K of Pure Custom, Almost Brand New

There was a time not long ago when the collectors’ market was simply flooded with custom pickup trucks. In the meantime, the hype has someone cooled down, in preparation of things heating up again when the buyers of 2018 - 2020 decide to become the sellers.
That doesn’t mean there aren’t any worth-mentioning pickups up for grabs on auction lots today. You only need to dig a little deeper though, until you stumble upon something as exciting as this here 1966 Chevrolet C10. The customized machine is to go under the Mecum hammer on August 19 in Monterey, and it’s expected to fetch as much as $160,000 if the conditions are right.
The truck was put together in this form by a series of shops, with Chimera Motors being responsible for the Wimbledon White and Gray Green exterior and Deluxe Interiors in charge of making the interior shine in leather and cloth.
Propped on 20-inch Detroit Steel wheels painted white and wrapped in low-profile tires, the C10 moves along courtesy of a 6.0-liter L96 engine, mated to an automatic transmission. And it can look differently when going down the road, courtesy of an air suspension system. Inside, modern elements with retro-styling have made their way into the build, including in the form of a Bluetooth head unit with Alpine speakers.
We’re told the pickup is a California truck, so there was little rust to deal with when restoration and customization work started. When finished in 2020, the C10 earned a feature in the Chevy Truck magazine, and since that time, it was used for just 2,300 miles (3,700 km).
The short bed truck is now selling as you see it, and complete with “receipts documenting its one-of-a-kind transformation.” The hoped-for price is not something to pass by unnoticed, so we’ll come back on this story once the auction ends to tell you if the seller’s expectations were met or not.
