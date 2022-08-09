1964 Dragula Coffin Dragster Up for Grabs Again, But There’s a Catch

If you’re into peculiar vehicles, we strongly recommend you make a habit of visiting the lots of cars going under the hammer all year round, all over America. Mixed between historic cars, muscle beasts, and incredible customs, there’s always that strange vehicle you were looking for.
At the beginning of the year, the strangest such machine was the 1964 Dragula Munsters Coffin Dragster. Designed by the famed George Barris and featured in The Munsters TV series, it was supposed to sell during Mecum’s Kissimmee auction, but disappeared from the public eye, for unknown reasons, before it could.
For those who missed out on buying the Dragula, a new opportunity arises. At the upcoming Monterey auction later this month, the same Mecum is selling a Coffin Dragster once again. It’s not the original, Barris-designed one, but a replica, yet it could still turn some heads around and some pockets inside out – after all, another replica went for $99,000 in Houston back in April.
This one is described as a rolling coffin coachwork, using a custom chassis on top of which the coffin-shaped body was fitted, complete with the lift-off cockpit. The front, partially enclosed end of the cockpit holds a 289ci (4.7-liter) engine, mated to an automatic transmission and rated at 350 hp.
As if having a coffin on wheels wasn’t enough, the thing is wrapped, just like the original, in a gold hue that makes it literally shine under the sun. The wheels are sized in the purest dragster fashion, being bicycle-sourced pieces up front and thick Radir alloys at the back.
Mecum lists this Dragula replica as one of the stars of its Monterey auction and has it scheduled to go under the hammer on August 19. No estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch was made.
