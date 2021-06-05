Ecto-1 Imagined Electric Ghostbuster Machine Reminds Us the Movie Is Months Away

We are growing increasingly tired of waiting for the newest iteration of Ghostbusters to hit the screens, big or small. Afterlife, as it’s called, is scheduled for release in November, following three delays that stretch back all the way to July 2020.
Considered a direct sequel to the original two movies in the series, the flick stars Paul Rudd, but most importantly, brings back the original cast of the series (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts), although the extent of their involvement in the plot is not entirely known.
Of particular interest to us is the fact the Ecto-1, the ghost-fighting machine that carried the crew to their missions, is also making a comeback. We’ve first got a glimpse of it in 2019, when a teaser trailer for the sequel showed it hiding under a tarp in a shed somewhere.
Now, the original Ecto-1 was a 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance, and this year’s movie would mark the first time the car returns to the screen after the original ones - the 2016 female-led reboot used a 1980 Cadillac Fleetwood station wagon instead.
In anticipation of seeing the first Ecto back on the screen, the guys over at British insurance company Money decided to give it a more modern twist by envisioning it as an electric machine.
The renderers steered clear of bringing major modifications to the car’s body, as not to spoil its iconic look, and we can’t really see the electric powertrain, so what we have here is basically the Ecto-1 with some fancy green neon lights all around.
But even so, it kind of reopened our appetite for Ghostbusters, and reminded us the launch is still some months away. It also brought to mind the fact that probably sooner than later, all future iconic movie cars will be electric.
