This 1967 Pontiac GTO Has Lost Its Heart But the Soul Is Still There

It’s hard to find something to hate about the ’67 GTO, and despite its debatable condition, the model that we have here clearly shows that the muscle car hasn’t lost its cool factor even after all these years. 17 photos



According to the current owner, who is now trying to sell the



For model year 1967, the 400 was offered in three different configurations, namely economy, standard, and high output. Needless to say, the high output was the one that everybody loved, as it developed the biggest amount of power for the 1967 series: 360 horsepower at 5,100 rpm and 438 lb-ft (594 Nm) of torque at 3,600 rpm.



If you’re checking out this GTO with a restoration in mind, you should also know that the frame itself also needs some repairs, and the owner themselves claims that a full replacement might actually be required.



The good news is that there’s a chance this GTO ends up selling at a fairly low price. The car is currently auctioned off on



