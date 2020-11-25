This 1,048-HP “Hyper Coupe” Strives to Keep Things Simple, Including the Name

With so many automotive one-hit wonders popping up almost daily, people might be forgiven for not remembering new brand names minutes after hearing them for the first time. Since our childhood, we’ve been told that “repetition is the first principle of all learning,” which is probably why fledgling car brand Naran Automotive has dubbed its first-ever model as “The Naran.”
It’s that simple: what we’re looking at right now is called Naran Automotive The Naran. Seriously, it’s not a typo. Either the company is looking to drive that name into our minds through repetition, or they’re seriously out of imagination (hint, they're not).
It could also be they’re aiming to focus our attention on the actual car, not a fancy name such as the Bugatti Chiron Sport “Les Légendes du Ciel.” Regardless of their intention, they sparked our interest when they first mentioned the car’s 5.0-liter twin turbo V8 said to develop no less than 1,048 hp.
Not bad for a first-timer, though it’s true that Naran Automotive has enlisted the help of some experienced automotive minds. For example, the upcoming 49 examples (don’t ask us why this specific figure, they didn’t tell) have been designed by Jowyn Wong and Kate Montgomery, while the engine comes from Racing Dynamics.
In case the names don’t ring a bell, we could mention that Wong is the founder of Wyn Design and the mind behind spectacular beasts such as the Apollo IE and De Tomaso P72. Kate Montgomery, on the other hand, is in charge of The Naran’s materials after previously working for Aston Martin.
And one last pointer regarding its upcoming “authentic GT3-style driving experience for the road and track.” The 2+2 “hyper coupe” has been hooned for great vehicle dynamics by motorsport guru Daniel Mense, a name tied to China’s NIO EP9 and its electric vehicle record on the Nürburgring.
It’s also true that a car isn’t exactly the sum of each of its creators' experience, so we’re going to be taking this with a grain of salt just like we did with the Elation Freedom electric hypercar.
The numbers look good, though. We have the front-mid engine V8 packing up 1,048 hp, enough for a 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint in less than three seconds (16.5 s to 200 mph / 321 kph) and a projected top speed of at least 230 mph (370 kph). There’s also lots of motorsport-inspired tinkering to provide up to 1,377 kg of downforce (3,036 lbs.), while luxury is at home in the cockpit.
And here’s one last secret: every unit will be tailored starting early 2021 to the future owner’s personal tastes... including that odd name of “Naran Automotive The Naran."
