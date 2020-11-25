Check Out the Unreleased 911 GT3 Along With Porsche's Secret Lair of Past GTs

The premium German sports car maker kick-started the eighth-generation 911 (992) craze back in November 2018, and two years later it’s still peeling off the layers of its core sports car family. Yes, we have already seen the Carreras, Targas, and Turbos... so now we’re left eagerly waiting for the track goodies!
With the Carrera, Carrera 4, Carrera S, 4S, Targa 4 / 4S, and the Turbo / Turbo S already out and about, Porsche is now refocusing the 992-generation schedule on those models that have always been specifically dedicated to racetrack addicts.
We presume the official release date of the new generation 911 GT3 has been set in carbon fiber and boxer-engine stone for a late January 2021 release, but Porsche loves to give us little teasers in advance. Well, little isn’t exactly the right adjective, on this occasion.
It’s a massively tantalizing teaser, because Henry Catchpole (from the Carfection YouTube channel) has been given the exclusive opportunity to check out a development prototype of the 911 GT3. The black vehicle is still camouflaged – so there are no surprises there.
But wait, there’s more, much more! Catchpole has been taken for a drive with the all-new 911 GT3 by none other than Andreas Preuninger, Porsche’s GT development guru. We don’t get to see much of the driving action – save for a few exterior and interior beauty shots – and it doesn’t even really matter that much.
That’s because Preuninger is taking the Carfection host to a secret location where Porsche has been keeping “at least one” example of every past iteration of the 911 GT series!
This is the “GT hall, all the cars you see here were in the project, were driven by us, they’re all like brand new. We keep them here to reset ourselves from time to time, drive the old cars – compare them with the new ones, clean them, love them... that’s a place I think nobody from the outside has seen before,” explains the head of GT cars.
You can check them in all their pristine glory before actually refocusing on the 2021 911 GT3 from the 7:15 mark to find out quite a few juicy details. We’re not going to spoil your viewing pleasure, but there’s talk of a completely new suspension setup for the front axle, among others... Also, you can easily spot a car that’s hiding in the background under a black tarp.
It’s the finished 911 GT3, of course, and it’s there because Porsche clearly wanted to. That little attempt from Henry to check up on the car at the 20-minute mark seems a little staged. But it doesn’t really matter, because Preuninger himself lifts the curtain (and then another tarp), for a quick glance (20:30 mark) at the pinstriped wheels.
