Elation Freedom: November's Crazy Electric Hypercar That May Never Become Real

The world has already seen its fair share of bonkers fully-electric hypercars – although many of them aren’t exactly out and about just yet. Still, because we’re dealing with companies such as Tesla, Lotus, or Pininfarina, we have ample faith in the (eventual) arrival of the Roadster, Evija, or Battista. On the other hand, as far as obscure EV startups go, we’re taking this with a (huge) grain of salt...
It seems that every day we see an automotive startup rise for its moment of glory and then disappear into the mist without ever hearing a thing about them. The latest that might have the same faith as countless others is Elation Hypercars.
It’s a young automotive company – its story began just six years ago, according to the description on YouTube for its sole video, when “founders Carlos Satulovsky, Mauro Saravia, and Pablo Barragan set out to build a company with a mission. The vision was simple. They would build a hypercar which could capture the singular feeling of purist driving: elation. Six years later, the dream has become a reality.”
Erm, we beg to differ when it comes to their perceived sense of reality - since the Elation Freedom is nothing more than a virtual design at this point. We checked their official website and there’s nothing there to suggest otherwise, so excuse us for not taking their word for granted.
Sure, something triggered our curiosity, leading to writing these words for you. It’s the fact that Elation Hypercars is a truly American company - as in covering both sides of the continent. According to their own statement, they come from Argentinian roots and want to fulfill their dream of making the luxury EV hypercar Freedom via a U.S. basecamp.
How about the credentials?! According to Elation Hypercars, development is being done in-house through their subsidiary Elation Innovation, with the Freedom cooked up from Italian (!) carbon fiber through “artisanal, automotive craftsmanship” and equipped for an “unmatched” high-performance EV driving experience.
The luxurious cockpit is fighter-jet inspired, while the fully electric powertrain can develop more than one megawatt of power (1,040 kW – 1,427 hp) for an estimated 62 mph sprint in 1.8 seconds. There’s also a proprietary suspension design, along with the finest “full grain leathers” for the interior.
Come on, it all sounds too good to be true, right?! Wait, there’s even more, because customers will be able to choose an upgrade, with the power surging to 1,903 hp and the battery pack from 100 to 120 kWh for a top speed of 260 mph (418 kph) and a range of either 300 (482 km) or 400 miles (644 km).
