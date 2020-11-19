Elation Freedom: November's Crazy Electric Hypercar That May Never Become Real

The world has already seen its fair share of bonkers fully-electric hypercars – although many of them aren’t exactly out and about just yet. Still, because we’re dealing with companies such as Tesla, Lotus, or Pininfarina, we have ample faith in the (eventual) arrival of the Roadster, Evija, or Battista. On the other hand, as far as obscure EV startups go, we’re taking this with a (huge) grain of salt...

12 photos