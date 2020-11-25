2022 Toyota Tundra Leaked Video Doesn't Know We Live in the 4k Internet Age

By the looks of it, Toyota is diligently preparing to roll the red carpet in front of the all-new 2022 Tundra pickup truck. We say “by the looks of it” because the video that has shrewdly captured the new model rolling onto the stage is of such bad quality that we could have easily doubted there was a vehicle there in the first place. Luckily, there’s also a caption reading “Tundra, Dominating soon.”
We all know the all-mighty Internet never takes a break. That’s fine with us because this is the way 2020 rolls and is also the way so many vehicles have been presented to their fans ahead of time, or at least, not exactly when automotive managers wanted to.
Another day, another example, this time around with the 2022 Tundra taking the center spot. We’re not going to comment on the decidedly low resolution of this leaked video anymore. And that’s not because we’re fresh out of ironic ideas. It’s thanks to the hero image that’s accompanying our words, which comes courtesy of carsbite.com and clearly deserves our praise.
Just think about it; someone labored trying to decipher those very few pixels in order to come up with a fresh rendering of the 2022 Tundra. It’s certainly not the first time we’re treated to a CGI depiction of Toyota’s truck, but it seems this one is even closer to the official styling than before.
As far as the truck’s actual specifications are concerned, this teaser doesn’t bring anything new to the table, so we’re left with the prior knowledge. According to the rumor mill, the 2022 Tundra is coming based on all-new underpinnings, aka the TNGA-F platform, if you want to be very precise.
That means there’s no more V8 in tow, and the truck is expected to rely on turbo and electrified mills going forward. Well, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens and whether the Tundra finally manages to become a real contender to America’s classic trucks.
Another day, another example, this time around with the 2022 Tundra taking the center spot. We’re not going to comment on the decidedly low resolution of this leaked video anymore. And that’s not because we’re fresh out of ironic ideas. It’s thanks to the hero image that’s accompanying our words, which comes courtesy of carsbite.com and clearly deserves our praise.
Just think about it; someone labored trying to decipher those very few pixels in order to come up with a fresh rendering of the 2022 Tundra. It’s certainly not the first time we’re treated to a CGI depiction of Toyota’s truck, but it seems this one is even closer to the official styling than before.
As far as the truck’s actual specifications are concerned, this teaser doesn’t bring anything new to the table, so we’re left with the prior knowledge. According to the rumor mill, the 2022 Tundra is coming based on all-new underpinnings, aka the TNGA-F platform, if you want to be very precise.
That means there’s no more V8 in tow, and the truck is expected to rely on turbo and electrified mills going forward. Well, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens and whether the Tundra finally manages to become a real contender to America’s classic trucks.