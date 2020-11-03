Toyota's SEMA360 Showcase Has GReddy Supra Going Sideways With Rocket Bunny Kit

2020 could have been a benchmark year for the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, but we all know this period has been anything but standard across the entire planet. Well, life still goes on and needs to be celebrated – now more than ever. So why not throw into the new SEMA360 mix a GR Supra prepared for drifting with JDM pop culture flavor?!
There is no physical “red carpet show floor” for the most eagerly expected aftermarket event of the year, but that doesn’t mean companies won’t honor the new and virtual SEMA360 with their presence. So far, we have seen great new things from both Toyota and Jeep, and it’s time we dig a little deeper into what the Japanese automaker has to offer.
One of the novelties for the Japanese carmaker’s own SEMA360 Showcase is the Ken Gushi Motorsports and GReddy Performance Number 21 Toyota GR Supra prepared for the 2020 Formula Drift Pro class.
Fans of the model created with ample help from Bavaria’s BMW Group will see it abandon most of its European heritage in favor of some American Japanese competition DNA on this occasion, for better (most likely) or worse (slim chances).
As such, Supra’s 3.0-liter in-line six-cylinder engine gets the stock turbo swapped for a monster BorgWarner EFR 9280 turbocharger for added performance, while the Sean Adriano Racing exhaust system will take care of the soundtrack.
Additional modifications include the switch to a Samsonas six-speed sequential box or the replacement of the standard fuel tank with a 10-gallon one from Radium Engineering.
Because this custom GR Supra is already way too much go, the creators decided it needed to also have something to show – so there’s no better way to make sure you’re the soul of the JDM party other than opting for a classic Pandem Rocket Bunny body kit.
The livery is also targeted – paying tribute to the Toyota Gazoo Racing color scheme. And, of course, those white Rays Gram Lights 57DR are also very fitting for the package.
