Toyota Fans Beware, Suzuki's Across Doppelganger Is Costlier Than a RAV4 Prime

The Suzuki Across, a Toyota RAV4 with a different badge, will land on the UK market starting November 2020, priced from £45,599 and in extremely low quantities for its first full year. That’s $59,528 if we do the conversion for the plug-in hybrid Toyota RAV4 Prime with a Suzuki badge – so there’s ample cause for markup concern...
With Suzuki announcing from the get-go there’s “very limited supply availability in the first full year” for its first PHEV model ever (also the first model introduced after the agreement with Toyota), chances are slim that too many people will notice the difference. Even though it’s a sizeable one, as the U.S.-spec RAV4 Prime costs way less for the 2021 model year, with a starting MSRP of $38,100.
Sure, one could argue we are comparing British strawberries with American oranges when planted in a Japanese garden... but here is the actual idea that should cause concern. If the Across arrives with such high pricing, what will happen with Toyota’s own RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, the PHEV it has prepared for Europe with great specifications?!
Well, given that pricing details for the Old Continent version are still under wraps, all we can do is hope Toyota has a trick up its sleeve to make it more affordable. In the meantime, those UK fans that simply can’t wait to snatch the latest rival to the ubiquitous Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will have to contend ordering an Across.
The technical package is exactly the same as with the RAV4 Prime / Plug-in Hybrid, so it arrives with a combined output of 306 ps (302 hp) and a zero to 62 mph (100 kph) time of exactly six seconds. Even more importantly, the Across might sport the best EV range in its class, with a WLTP rating of 46 miles (74 km).
Its other interesting credentials include the company’s E-Four electronic 4x4 system, a dedicated Trail Mode (automatic limited slip diferential control), along with a cavernous 490-liter (17.3 cu. ft.) boot despite the presence of an 18.1 kWh battery in the mix.
