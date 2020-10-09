2021 RAV4 Prime Becomes Quickest Toyota Four-Door, XLE Premium Is Also Hybrid

While there aren’t so many outright novelties for the 2020 model year of the fifth-generation Toyota RAV4, at least customers will be granted an even more expansive choice. For example, the newly added XLE Premium grade for the Hybrid version takes after the corresponding gas-only version, and has a MSRP markup of $2,450.
The base, gas-only, 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD can be had from $26,050 (MSRP does not include delivery, processing, and handling). Then comes the XLE grade ($27,345) and only after you can have the XLE Premium for $30,050.
On the other hand, the difference between the regular XLE Premium and the Hybrid XLE Premium shrinks from $2,450 to just $1,050 if we consider the AWD versions – with the former now costing $31,450 and the latter $32,500, respectively.
For the money, the future owners – the automaker hasn’t yet announced when it reaches dealerships – of the RAV4 Hybrid XSE Premium will be getting a moonroof, 18-inch alloys, LED headlights and DRLs, dual zone auto climate control, as well as an infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen and Android Auto / Apple CarPlay / Amazon Alexa / Sirius XM, among others.
Also new for the model year is the introduction of the first-ever TRD-labeled stainless steel front skid plate to the RAV4 TRD Off-Road version. Additionally, the interesting 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime (which now has a European counterpart as well) plug-in hybrid variant can be had from $38,100.
Believe it or not, the 302-horsepower model has a 0-60 mph (96 kph) acceleration time estimated at 5.7 seconds and is touted by the company as “the quickest four-door model in the Toyota lineup.”
Very cool, especially considering it is also capable of a remarkably high efficiency, as estimated by the EPA. More precisely, it will travel on battery power alone for up to 42 miles (68 km), which is a best-in-class value for PHEV SUVs.
Also, it will do an EPA-estimated 94 combined MPGe and buyers can select one of two grades – SE or XSE. The second one has a MSRP of $41,425 and brings an optional two-tone exterior with black roof and selected colors (including a new Supersonic Red hue), bespoke 19-inch two-tone alloys, SofTex-trimmed seats, or a larger 9-inch display among its other perks.
