2021 RAV4 Prime Becomes Quickest Toyota Four-Door, XLE Premium Is Also Hybrid

The base, gas-only, 2021 Toyota RAV4 LEcan be had from $26,050 (MSRP does not include delivery, processing, and handling). Then comes the XLE grade ($27,345) and only after you can have the XLE Premium for $30,050.On the other hand, the difference between the regular XLE Premium and the Hybrid XLE Premium shrinks from $2,450 to just $1,050 if we consider theversions – with the former now costing $31,450 and the latter $32,500, respectively.For the money, the future owners – the automaker hasn’t yet announced when it reaches dealerships – of the RAV4 Hybrid XSE Premium will be getting a moonroof, 18-inch alloys, LED headlights and DRLs, dual zone auto climate control, as well as an infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen and Android Auto / Apple CarPlay / Amazon Alexa / Sirius XM, among others.Also new for the model year is the introduction of the first-ever TRD-labeled stainless steel front skid plate to the RAV4 TRD Off-Road version. Additionally, the interesting 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime (which now has a European counterpart as well) plug-in hybrid variant can be had from $38,100.Believe it or not, the 302-horsepower model has a 0-60 mph (96 kph) acceleration time estimated at 5.7 seconds and is touted by the company as “the quickest four-door model in the Toyota lineup.”Very cool, especially considering it is also capable of a remarkably high efficiency, as estimated by the EPA. More precisely, it will travel on battery power alone for up to 42 miles (68 km), which is a best-in-class value forSUVs.Also, it will do an EPA-estimated 94 combinedand buyers can select one of two grades – SE or XSE . The second one has a MSRP of $41,425 and brings an optional two-tone exterior with black roof and selected colors (including a new Supersonic Red hue), bespoke 19-inch two-tone alloys, SofTex-trimmed seats, or a larger 9-inch display among its other perks.