Z51 Performance Package Made Up 76% of 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Production

General Motors scored a home run when it decided to unleash the eighth generation of the legendary Chevrolet Corvette into the motoring world, thanks to the model's first-ever midship configuration. It wasn’t all sunshine and roses, though, considering the ongoing challenges the automotive industry has faced this year. Here are some interesting statistics for the sports car’s 2020 model year.
According to the National Corvette Museum, which released the numbers into the wild, production of the 2020 C8 Corvette is actually scheduled to continue during the first days of December. Still, GM has already closed the books on final order changes – thus, we can trust these figures are no longer subject to any modifications.
All the model year statistics have been spread over a six-page breakdown sheet, so we couldn’t help but take a good (as in very long, extra-nerdy) look at them. We’ve come up with our own highlights of the most interesting figures, but the PDF is embedded below, so you can also take your sweet time checking it up as much as you want.
First of all, the biggest number – the C8 Corvette coupe body style took the lion’s share in the configuration portal, with 16,787 units ordered out of a total of exactly 20,368 examples. That’s right, the 2020 Corvette has managed – against all odds – to surpass the 20k benchmark this model year. Of the total number, just 3,581 cars were Convertibles – a quota of 17.6 per cent over the massive, 82.4 per cent count of its fixed-roof sibling.
Interestingly enough, many C8 Corvette fans decided to shell out the money for an upgrade to the 495-hp Z51 Performance Package, which of course, brings along several other goodies. According to General Motors’ statistics team, the Corvette Z51 numbers (both versions) reached a total of 15,476 units (12,746 for the coupe, 2,730 for the Convertible).
In case you were wondering about the most and least popular body colors, we can tell you the 'Vette has turned into an American version of the Prancing Horse. 5,137 owners went for the Torch Red look against a mere 548 (100 of which were Convertibles) for the Zeus Bronze option.
