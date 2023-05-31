Think This Matte District Green 2023 Audi S8 Is Awesomely Spec'd? Wait for Its V8 Roar

It's a breath of fresh air to see a refreshed sedan spec'd to rip in an industry currently subjugated by crossovers and SUVs. Let's not forget its athletic abilities, as the 2023 Audi S8 in today's feature was developed solely for its kick. Motorheads will understand its twin turbocharging and V8 combo spells doom for anyone looking for some side-to-side asphalt action.
It goes without saying the 2023 Audi S8 is a perfect blend of luxury and performance. Its raucous V8 powertrain, modern-lux interior, and ability to take the curves like a compact sports car is a must-get (only if you can afford it).
Auditography on YouTube has accelerated its appeal in one of its cinematic showcases that just makes you want to hit the replay button. The green and black optics combo has never felt as alluring as it does in this video. The sounds, acceleration, and drama are reminiscent of an era when people bought cars for the right reason – to be driven hard.
This unit isn't your regular, frontline, Audi dealership unit. It's spec'd in Matte District Green shade with black badges that ooze military dominance.
Based on the A8 sedan, the 2023 Audi S8 offers all goodies you'd enjoy in a larger luxury car – we are talking about a top-of-the-range infotainment system, insulated cabin (quiet), massage seats, and lux interior trim finishes.
It gets steamier under the hood; this 2023 Audi S8 packs an intimidating twin turbo 4-liter TFSI V8 engine good for 563 hp (571 ps) and 590 lb-ft of torque (800 Nm). It runs an eight-speed automatic transmission on a quattro all-wheel drive platform to harness all that racing juice.
Based on the video, this gentle yet intimidating road monster will do 0 to 100 (62 mph) in 3.31 seconds and 0 to 200 mph (124 kph) in 12.5 seconds. With that kind of athleticism, you need some superior braking power. This unit has a braking distance of 34 m (112 ft) from 100 kph (62 mph).
The tail-end acoustics on this unit are to die for, thanks to its quad exhaust setup. Every rev before take-off hints at what to expect at full throttle. To remind you, the maximum power on this unit is achieved at 6,000 rpm and torque at 2,000 rpm.
In the video, the 2023 Audi S8 launches and takes a corner like a stealthier, smaller sports car despite its curb weight of 5,256 lbs (2,384 kgs).
Audi could have done more to make it more appealing, and while this unit looks as attractive as it is to drive – the main idea was to be humble when stealth is required and startling when bullied. Simply put, it's the perfect, out-of-the-factory sleeper car.
Shot in the beautiful narrow streets of Warsaw, Poland, this District Green S8 takes to corners like a speed bike thanks to Audi's active suspension system – each wheel is individually controlled by the system for close to perfect cornering and stability.
Performance luxury sedans have an advantage over full-blown sports cars – they make driving aggression comfortable. Besides enjoying its dual 10.1-inch and 8.6-inch infotainment system, you can also bang your tunes on the freeway, thanks to a 17-speaker Bang and Olufsen stereo system.
On the downside, the S8 desperately needed a refresh on its appearance. The Matte District Green shade does a lot to improve its weathered look. Sadly, not much was done to enhance its appearance in this variant which is annoyingly five years old.
What do you think about this 2023 Audi S8 in Matte District Green? We absolutely love the spec. Does it need more upgrades? Please share your opinion below in the comments section.
If you are itching to see this humble demon bolt from a straight line, we recommend catching that action and more in the cinematic Auditography video below.
Steamy twin turbo V8 engine
Luxury sedans have a known recipe. They are designed to offer a magnificent driving experience without looking too aggressive. This S8 is designed to look appealing but at the same time sound threatening thanks to its V8 powertrain.
Top speed of 155 mph
Are you curious about what the top speed is on this unit? Based on the video, this 2023 Audi S8 has a top speed (limited) of 155 mph (250 kph).
Modern-day interior with 17-speaker system
On the rear end, it has OLED taillights with a strip running from end to end. Add that to the fancy LED headlamps on the front, and you'll understand why it's an executively packaged car.
This 2023 Audi S8 was tastefully spec'd
All in all, this Audi S8, which pulls like crazy, is such a beauty thanks to its unique Matte District Green exterior and minor upgrades. Other than the spec'd shade and blacked-out badges, the owner didn't go to town with crazy add-ons, body kits, and aero – which is tasteful and unique. It's still running the stock 21-inch wheels (nothing over the top).
