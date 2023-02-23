Audi Recalls the A8 and S8 Luxury Sedans Over Airbag Supplier’s Production Deviation

Back in December 2022, while performing a test as part of the conformity of production monitoring, Audi discovered that the occupant protection flap of the passenger airbag didn’t unfold as expected. The Ingolstadt-based automaker immediately started investigating the root cause.
Audi first repeated the out-of-position front passenger airbag test, only to be met with the same outcome. The Volkswagen Group-owned automaker then checked all parts in stock, including those on the production site of the A8 and S8 sedans and warehouse-stored parts.
Audi further introduced an extra monitoring step into the folding process of the airbag. Vehicles at the factory and port were reworked. The problem was escalated to the Audi Product Safety Committee, which decided on a noncompliance recall. No field reports, customer complaints, or warranty claims have been reported.
The incorrectly folded airbag is listed under part number 4N0880204 F in the document attached below. The remedy component is referred to as 4N0880204 H.
Produced by Joyson Safety System, the Auburn Hills-based safety systems manufacturer that purchased Takata a few years back, the incorrectly folded passenger airbag is fully functional in the event of a crash. If a child or a small person were to be seated and unbelted, the force on the occupant could be higher than normal.
Audi may refer to recall number 23V-084 as a noncompliance recall, but the noncompliance in question refers to federal motor vehicle safety standard 208 for occupant crash protection. The German manufacturer also notes that the occupant protection flap might not be folded properly due to a deviation in the automatic folding process of the airbag at Joyson’s facility.
Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. has recalled 692 units of the A8 and 355 units of the S8 produced to U.S. specifications, split between 2022 and 2023 models. The suspect production dates for the A8 range from May 3rd, 2022 to December 7th, 2022. As for the sportier S8, make that May 3rd, 2022 through November 18th, 2022.
Owners of the subject A8 and S8 sedans will be notified by first-class mail on or before April 14th with instructions to bring their vehicles in for the remedy. The remedy is – of course – a properly folded airbag.
Codenamed D5, the fourth-generation A8 rolled out in 2017 for the 2019 model year with a selection of six- and eight-cylinder engines. Facelifted for the 2022 model year, the A8 and go-faster S8 currently retail at $87,800 and $120,500 sans destination in the United States.
The long-wheelbase A8 L is the standard configuration in this part of the world. OLED taillights, dynamic indicators, quattro all-wheel drive, the S line exterior package, Bang & Olufsen premium audio, 22-way heated and ventilated front seats with memory, adaptive air suspension, and an eight-speed automatic advertised as the Tiptronic round off the list of highlights.
The A8 L 55 TFSI is rated at 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm). The S8 gets two more cylinders, boasting a respectable 563 horsepower and a massive 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque.
