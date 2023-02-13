The Audi RS 6 Sedan Is Finally Happening, but With Electric Power

About a month ago, Audi confirmed expanding their electric vehicle lineup with an RS 6 e-tron. Fast forward to last week, and the model made its spy debut. More recently, it has returned to the scoop arena in new images, which are clearer than the previous ones.
Still surrounded by lots of snow and ice, the Audi RS 6 e-tron will join the normal A6 e-tron family that was previewed by last year’s eponymous concept, showcased in the Avant body style, and will be a liftback by the looks of it, meaning that it will look like a sedan but will have a tailgate opening up into the large trunk.
Sporting a dual-headlamp arrangement, with the upper units being the LED DRLs, and the lower ones the actual clusters, it will have a closed-off grille, as there is no internal combustion engine behind it. The grille will likely be similar in size and shape to other new vehicles made by the Ingolstadt firm, and will sit above a large intake in the central section of the bumper that has sensors incorporated into a single unit in the middle, likely for semi-autonomous driving.
The profile is sporty, with the roofline arching towards the rear, and if you look closely behind the five-spoke alloys, wrapped in winter tires, you will see beefy brakes with red calipers. The back end design of the RS 6 e-tron looks rather simple, with the license plate holder in the middle of the tailgate, and a clean bumper with incorporated reflectors to the sides, and a diffuser-like piece below it. This early tester also had a towing hook, and an extra antenna on the roof. As for the charging port, it is visible on the left rear quarter panel.
Built on the PPE platform, just like the Q6 e-tron and the Porsche Macan EV, the Audi RS 6 e-tron will boast ultra-fast charging speeds of up to 350 kW thanks to the 800-volt tech of the architecture. Roughly 800-horsepower combined are understood to be produced by the dual electric motors, which will allow it to rub shoulders with supercars, despite the family-friendly and comfort-oriented package. As you can expect, the normal A6 e-tron won’t be anywhere as powerful, though well over 450 hp are rumored for the normal versions too. Base models should feature a single-motor and two-wheel drive.
The RS 6 e-tron will take a swing at the ICE-powered BMW M5 when it premieres, probably around a year or so from now. The latest unofficial intel suggests that it might go on sale sometime next year, and chances are it will be a 2025 model by the time it gets its U.S. visa, gunning for the Tesla Model S.
Sporting a dual-headlamp arrangement, with the upper units being the LED DRLs, and the lower ones the actual clusters, it will have a closed-off grille, as there is no internal combustion engine behind it. The grille will likely be similar in size and shape to other new vehicles made by the Ingolstadt firm, and will sit above a large intake in the central section of the bumper that has sensors incorporated into a single unit in the middle, likely for semi-autonomous driving.
The profile is sporty, with the roofline arching towards the rear, and if you look closely behind the five-spoke alloys, wrapped in winter tires, you will see beefy brakes with red calipers. The back end design of the RS 6 e-tron looks rather simple, with the license plate holder in the middle of the tailgate, and a clean bumper with incorporated reflectors to the sides, and a diffuser-like piece below it. This early tester also had a towing hook, and an extra antenna on the roof. As for the charging port, it is visible on the left rear quarter panel.
Built on the PPE platform, just like the Q6 e-tron and the Porsche Macan EV, the Audi RS 6 e-tron will boast ultra-fast charging speeds of up to 350 kW thanks to the 800-volt tech of the architecture. Roughly 800-horsepower combined are understood to be produced by the dual electric motors, which will allow it to rub shoulders with supercars, despite the family-friendly and comfort-oriented package. As you can expect, the normal A6 e-tron won’t be anywhere as powerful, though well over 450 hp are rumored for the normal versions too. Base models should feature a single-motor and two-wheel drive.
The RS 6 e-tron will take a swing at the ICE-powered BMW M5 when it premieres, probably around a year or so from now. The latest unofficial intel suggests that it might go on sale sometime next year, and chances are it will be a 2025 model by the time it gets its U.S. visa, gunning for the Tesla Model S.