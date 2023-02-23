Wheelie-Popping Twin Turbo Audi R8 Drags Stylish Nissan GT-R, It’s Not Even Close

The wonderous realm of motorsport has many branches, from open to enclosed-wheel racing, and from off-road shenanigans to climbing up treacherous mountain roads. But, of course, some favor certain niches over others.
Rallying, for example, is beloved all around the world, but quarter-mile dragstrip racing has found most of its followers in North America. And where there is love and will there are also solutions, so now you can have just about anything – from trailered dragsters to drag-and-drive events, plus anything in between.
Speaking of the latter, after wrapping up the coverage of this year’s edition of ‘Sick Week,’ the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has returned to the usual Bradenton Motorsports Park venue in time for another DCT World Cup show of force. By the way, in case you have not guessed it, already, the latter is the go-to event for bringing out the “best of the best dual-clutch transmission-equipped cars from around the world to compete over one weekend for big payouts.”
The 2023 edition took place on February 4th and 5th, at the Bradenton Motorsports Park venue in Bradenton, Florida, and a lot of the key teams brought out Porsche 911, Lamborghini Huracan, Nissan GT-R, and Audi R8 monsters to play. Speaking of the latter, even if maybe they did not win everything, the V10-powered supercars sure know how to put on a show – including by way of catchy wheelies. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as the video embedded below puts everything into the proper perspective, even when the R8s go solo and do not care to win any brawls.
No worries, though, there are also victories, such as the initial skirmish between a white Audi R8 and an ivory Nissan GT-R that maybe looked a bit too stylish to ever count as a potential foe. But the R8 driver sure took no chance and allowed the Audi to lift the front wheels just enough to catch some nice air under the chassis and still hit the electronic scoreboard with a 7.56s ET plus a 193-mph (311 kph) trap speed. Compare that to its adversary’s 10.57s (at 137 mph/220 kph)!
Anyway, the best wheelie-popping showcase came next, at the 0:30 mark, when a green R8 tried to duke it out with a stealthier unit and only succeeded in pleasing the crowds – not also the victory Gods. Next, from the 0:55 mark, the white Audi R8 went down the track all alone to improve its time to 7.43s and perform a more pronounced wheelie, while the videographer also could not help but showcase that mind-blowing twin-turbo Lambo Huracan from AMS Performance once again, from the 2:02 mark.
