Vintage Chevy Camaro Blows a Big Drag Wheelie, Still Beats Turbo Mustang Beast

The Japanese have the Toyota-Honda-Nissan wars, the Europeans have the premium Audi-BMW-Mercedes ‘blitzkrieg,’ but the Americans are keeping the fight contained among the Big Detroit Three.
And do not think for a second this is traditional warfare – which, luckily, also means there are no losses of human life. Instead, the struggles take many novel automotive forms, from new model skirmishes to aftermarket battles and motorsport belligerence. Naturally, the latter brawls are also some of the coolest because the safe environment of racing tracks allows all parties involved to unleash true ‘monsters.’
Sometimes, there is no need for OEMs to pour billions into stock dreadnaughts as the aftermarket realm will gladly take care of the battle cruisers for a lot less – and even if the war parties are a little past their prime. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we always have plenty of examples. In the case of the great US of A, even the smallest local racing venue or dragstrip is fit for any challenge. Here, let us check out the videographer behind the Jmalcom2004 account on YouTube’s latest feature to better grasp the concept.
According to the description for the video embedded below (which has freshly uploaded on February 21), we are probably headed to the South Carolina Motorplex & Mudplex track in Neeses, SC, as there’s a note that we are dealing with Triggaman Racing’s first event of the year – which has an NSFW title, by the way. Aside from a massive crash during Triggaman’s race (check out the second video embedded below for the fiery ordeal), there was also genuinely entertaining action during the event.
A good case in point could be made with an eternal GM versus Blue Oval fight between a second-generation Chevy Camaro with a massive, towering blower V8 setup (check out those triple side exhausts, as well!) and a crimson Ford Mustang (it’s probably a fourth-gen New Edge iteration) that was a tad ‘subtler’ by hiding the hulking turbo V8 assembly under a big bulge! Meanwhile, the vintage GM coupe was more than willing to deliver outrageous thrills and still win the races – there were two of them, and each has its blend of drag racing spice.
As such, for the big wheelie, massive save, and subsequent win (I am guessing here based on a visual appraisal, as there are no track aids in sight), do check out the initial brawl at the 0:50 mark. Secondly, the sunset rematch from the 1:10 mark probably settled the score as the yellow-striped classic ‘Maro most obviously won the skirmish, this time, even though both racers ultimately needed to deploy the chutes. Too bad these grudge-style events do not give us the elapsed times and trap speeds, as I would have loved to compare their facts and figures!
