2023 Audi TT Final Edition Marks the End of the TT in the United Kingdom

In production since 1998, the Audi TT prepares to retire with a whimper instead of a bang. Worsening sales led to its dismissal, but still, don’t write off the TT just yet.
Four years ago, in May 2019, during the 130th Annual General Meeting, the chairman of the board of management declared that a similarly-priced replacement is under development. Bram Schot also mentioned that Audi envisioned an electric successor, a fate that also awaits the R8 supercar.
The Ingolstadt-based automaker marks the end of the TT with a series of special editions. In the United Kingdom, the “Final Edition” is a generously-optioned car that carries a recommended retail price of £41,910 (around $50,250 at current exchange rates).
40 TFSI is the name of the most basic specification available, namely the coupe with front-wheel drive. The 45 TFSI comes exclusively with quattro. As for the most expensive Final Edition available in this part of the world, the TTS roadster costs £56,435 ($67,650). That said, what do you get for that money?
For starters, a black styling pack that comprises black rings and exterior badging, the same finish for the mirror caps, fixed rear spoiler, and tailpipes. The roadster adds a black-painted aerodynamic diffuser and rollover bars. Exterior upgrades are completed by privacy glass for the coupe, red brake calipers, and 20-inch matte gray diamond cut Y-style alloy wheels.
The more powerful TTS rides on 7-spoke anthracite black alloy wheels with a gloss turned finish. In regard to exterior paint finishes, prospective customers have to choose between Tango Red (pictured in the gallery), Glacier White, and Chronos Gray.
Stepping inside the Final Edition reveals plenty of leather as part of the extended leather pack. The Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel is complemented by red stitching and a red 12 o’clock marker. Tango red inserts, red piping on the floor mats, MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, and 36 months of Audi Connect Infotainment Services are featured.
The infotainment services in question allow owners to access live information via internet, information such as the weather forecast and fuel prices. The TTS improves on the TT with the comfort and sound pack, which includes parking sensors, a reversing camera, advanced key, plus Bang & Olufsen audio.
Although the United Kingdom is one of the largest markets for the TT, the FWD-based sports coupe and convertible had its range streamlined from 11 derivatives to six in this part of the world. Those six derivatives are the S Line, Black Edition, Final Edition, S Final Edition, RS, and the RS Sport Edition.
As opposed to the five-cylinder turbo in the TT RS, the TT and TTS feature a four-cylinder turbo. In 40 TFSI tune, it produces 197 ps (194 horsepower) and 320 Nm (236 pound-feet) of torque. The 40 TFSI comes with 245 ps (242 horsepower) and 370 Nm (273 pound-feet). As for the TTS, the numbers are 320 ps (316 horsepower) and 400 Nm (295 pound-feet).
