What Is Behind the Massive Tesla FSD Recall? The Answer is EA22-002

Anyone checking the Part 573 Safety Recall Report 23V-085 or the letter Tesla sent the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will say the EV maker decided to make the recall they refer to. Talking to the safety agency, autoevolution found out it is a bit more complicated than that: the recall is the first effect of EA22-002.

18 photos Photo: FHP/NHTSA/edited by autoevolution