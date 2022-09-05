First-Ever Audi RS 8 Would Target Businessmen With a Thing for Racing

Don’t dust off the racing helmet and driving gloves, because we said ‘would,’ and that means that this Audi RS 8 isn’t real. As a matter of fact, chances are that Audi Sport will never make a full-blown RS version of the A8/S8, at least not with some sort of electrification.
They certainly have the technology and know-how to give it a shot, not to mention a direct rival, too, in the form of the ultra-powerful Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance, which is basically a supercar in disguise. It needs 2.9 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, and its electrified V8 is good for a total of 831 bhp and over 1,033 lb-ft (1,400 Nm) of torque.
Now, back to the renderings, which portray a hypothetical Audi RS 8, imagined by the_hycade on Instagram. The super sedan immediately stands out next to the A8 and S8 thanks to a very aggressive design, comprising the beefed-up body kit, new headlights, and revised taillight graphics. Two large oval tailpipes have replaced the four-pipe of the S8, and the wheels and exterior color are on the exclusive side too.
Now, speaking of the body kit, it includes the more angular grille, with new pattern, part of the big bumper that features huge side air intakes, a wide lower one, and the ‘quattro’ lettering on the apron. Swollen fenders at the front and rear contribute to the menacing styling of the car, together with the new side skirts. Out back, it has a new bumper, much more aggressive diffuser, and ducktail spoiler. ‘RS 8’ logos decorate the grille and trunk lid.
It is obvious by now that the Ingolstadt firm isn’t interested in expanding the RS family at the upper end, where the A8 and S8 are found, but assuming that they would, would you be willing to spend your hard-earned money to get an RS 8 of your own?
