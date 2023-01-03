Original Audi S8 Puts the G in Gansta, Deserves Nothing but Love

Here’s something that we haven’t seen in a while, a first-generation Audi A8. However, the pictured car is in the S8 flavor, meaning that it rocks more power, has chassis upgrades, better brakes, and a few sporty touches inside and out to set it apart from the regular models.
Made from 1995 to 2002 at the Neckarsulm factory in Germany, it was built on the Volkswagen Group’s D2 platform, which was reserved for this model. Depending on the configuration, it was offered with a five-speed manual or six-speed manual transmission, and the automatic variants had four and five speeds, and were signed by ZF.
The powertrain family comprised two diesels, a V6 and a V8, and the gasoline range was made of two V6 units, two V8s, and a W12. The latter was reserved for the ‘long’ version, pumping out 420 ps (414 hp / 309 kW) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque. The 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration was dispatched in 5.8 seconds, and top speed was electronically capped at 250 kph (155 mph).
Despite having less power than the W12 variant, the S8 was lighter and therefore quicker. The 4.2-liter V8 engine resting under the hood kicked out 360 ps (355 hp / 265 kW) and 430 Nm (317 lb-ft) of torque in the facelifted iteration. Its predecessor had 340 ps (335 hp / 250 kW) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft), and it did the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 5.6 seconds, two tenths of a second slower than the newer variant. Both of them had an identical top speed of 250 kph (155 mph).
Now that we remembered about the original S8, it is time to check out one very special car. Shared online by Forgiato right before the Winter Holidays, it rocks one of their wheel sets. The shiny alloys have a retro-ish flair and wear the company’s center caps. Other chrome bits can be seen around the grille, beneath the headlights, on the side mirror casings, on the doors, and on the rear bumper. The rest of it wears a beautiful black finish.
Sitting closer to the ground thanks to the new coilovers, it still has room under the arches for the 20-inch alloys. One might argue that due to the revised suspension and big wheels wrapped in thin tires, it is less comfortable. We couldn’t contradict them even if we wanted to, because that’s the truth, but then again, it was well worth it, as this old luxury sedan, with a sporty flair, looks better than ever if you ask us. Guess that is also due to the fact that it has aged like a fine wine. So, do you like it? We know we do!
