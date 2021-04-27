New Mercedes S-Class vs. Audi A8 vs. BMW 7 Series: What's the Best German Sedan?

3 BMW M5 vs Audi RS6 vs Mercedes-AMG E63 Drag Race Has a Surprising Conclusion

A couple of decades ago, these three cars would have been some of the most exciting 4-door vehicles in the world. Even today, each one has a legion of loyal followers, and most of the things said here are going to upset them.The 7 Series is the most enjoyable to drive, right? No, quattro makes the Audi A8 better . Or perhaps you consider Mercedes luxury to be unmatched. Thankfully, we have an objective opinion coming our way from the first UK review, shot by Carwow's Mat Watson.It starts with the most polarizing aspect, which is exterior styling. And you can't bring that up without mentioning the size of the grilles. Even though the 7 Series is notorious in this department, it actually appears to have the smallest one. According to Mat, BMW has too many fussy lines. Meanwhile, the Audi A8 gets a lot of praise for the simplicity of its design.But like we said, that is entirely subjective, and the fact that it's a brand-new Mercedes probably means the 2021 S-Class has the most curb appeal. Tell us what you think in the comments. Right, let's move on to the interiors.Motoring journalists have a thing for the BMW cockpit layout, and the 7 Series apparently has amazing materials wrapping its sporty, traditional-looking cabin. Audi is known for doing a good job when it comes to dashboard styling, but the high-tech A8 does have some areas which are a let-down.The technology in the Mercedes S-Class is honestly amazing, and it takes the luxury car game to the next level. We don't want to spoil it for you, but know that the review has some complaints about material quality. Honestly, we can understand why people fall madly in love with these limos, and it's not clear which is the best like it is with some cheap cars.The three are different in the way they drive too. While the new S-Class brings the best impression of a magic carpet, it can be caught off guard by bumps. The Audi A8 in this test is actually an S8 with a powerful twin-turbo V8, and that obviously means it's sportier.But the real shocker in this review is the 7 Series. Because it's a BMW, people think it's like a long M5 from behind the wheel. However, this review says it's less exciting than either of its German rivals.