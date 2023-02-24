These LEGO Marvel Sets Are Coming Just in Time for the New Guardians of the Galaxy Movie

It is time for a new Marvel movie and also new LEGO Marvel sets. One of them even comes with the cutest baby Rocket ever.
Let’s start with the smaller one, Baby Rocket’s Ship. Although this is a small set, it might become the most loved Guardians of the Galaxy LEGO piece. Why do I say this? As we have seen in the trailer, Rocket will get some backstory in the new movie.
While this ship has not been seen in the few minutes of footage, LEGO might have some idea about it. The description of this set might indicate that this ship will be quite important for the lovely raccoon: “this buildable toy recreates the spaceship that Baby Rocket uses to escape from his creators in the movie,” we're told by LEGO.
Besides the baby Rocket minifigure, we also get the adult one. Two stud shooters are making it even more fun, as children can fight against the villains. The minifigure can be added in the opening cockpit of the ship.
If you plan to have this ship as a decorative item, you can do so thanks to the adjustable landing gear. It measures over 2.6 in. (7 cm) high, 9 in. (23 cm) long, and 4.5 in (11 cm) wide.
This set comes with 330 pieces for the price of $34.99 (€34.99). It is quite a good price for a children’s LEGO Marvel set that will also teach them how to build their toy.
The second set is still targeted toward children but this time older ones, since it comes with more pieces, 1,108 to be exact. More pieces come with a higher price, in this case $99.99 (€99.99).
The New Guardians' Ship has appeared in the trailer and we even see it in action. This new ship is called “The Bowie” and is supposed to be a replacement for the older ship called “The Benatar”. It is significantly larger than The Benatar and is used to travel from Knowhere to Earth. As we might have guessed from its name, the new ship takes after singer David Bowie. Alongside the ship, this set comes with five minifigures, Mantis, Drax, Star-Lord, Nebula, and Adam Warlock.
The toy comes in mint green and purple colors and also has two smaller ships attached to it. These two ships can be detached, and each of them has an opening cockpit for one minifigure.
On the main ship, we find another opening cockpit that can fit three minifigures, a hidden compartment for another minifigure under the main cockpit, and weapons storage. When not in use, this ship can be mounted on a stand that comes with the set.
It might be quite an expensive set, but it measures over 12 in. (31 cm) high, 8 in. (21 cm) long, and 10 in. (26 cm) wide. Both sets are going to be available starting April 1, 2023, alongside a teensy-weensy Guardians of the Galaxy Headquarters set.
