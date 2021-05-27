Chris Pratt Is Here to Save the World From Aliens in The Tomorrow War Trailer

In times of hardship, it pays to think we could always be having it worse. That probably best explains the latest spat of doomsday movies, including the latest from Marvel star Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War.
The Tomorrow War just got a brand new trailer and, in case you needed a possible look at how badly our future could turn out, it will do the job. The story is simple, though not exactly original: 30 years from now, some many-legged aliens with more advanced technology have taken over our planet and destroyed it.
Desperate and powerless to resist, humanity has invented time-traveling machines, which help the military draft new soldiers from the past. One of these future soldiers, an ex-marine that became a teacher, Dan, is played by Chris Pratt, he of the six-pack and hilarious one-liners from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You probably best remember him as Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers.
Dan agrees to be drafted into the army of tomorrow, leaving his wife at home with their daughter. That leaves plenty of room for sappy comebacks and serves as Dan’s main motivation. Or, as he puts it, “If saving my daughter means saving the world, I’ll do it.”
The trailer sets the scene and the tone well but offers only glimpses at the evil alien invaders. They crawl and have the ability to scale buildings and are clearly better equipped in terms of tech and weapons. To avoid showing the aliens, the trailer treats us to plenty of explosions and fight scenes and various military vehicles in the air, on land and on water.
The Tomorrow War also stars Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, and Sam Richardson, and is directed by Chris McKay, who also helmed The Lego Batman Movie, 1 and 2. It will premiere on Amazon Prime on July 2, 2021, so, yes, it looks like we’re in for a very hot and eventful summer.
