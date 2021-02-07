Bruce Willis Kicks Some Alien Butt in Space in Cosmic Sin Trailer

Elon Musk and SpaceX are working hard to put man on Mars and then to colonize the planet, in preparation for the day when our own is no more. In the meantime, let’s pretend space colonization has already happened.
2020 was a terrible year all around, and it hit the movie industry really hard. With most productions relying on location shoots and active sets with hundreds of people around, Hollywood came to a screeching halt last year. The movies that did get shot before the international health crisis fared no better, since theatrical releases of tentpole productions were delayed or canceled altogether.
All this means we should make do with whatever we have. If Netflix productions still leave you wanting more, here’s one movie that aims to be closer to big studio action films of pre-2020. Bruce Willis is Military General James Ford (retired) and he’s kicking some major alien butt in space, in the new movie Cosmic Sin.
The title alone could get you thinking this is some sort of comedy. It isn’t: that’s the name of the operation meant to keep an alien invasion at bay, while humanity is protecting the space outpost it’s created. The year is 2524, so we’re treated to a lot of space fighting, space footage and some type of space costume that allows individual flight – and fighting, of course.
The trailer, available at the bottom of the page, hints at a typical grade B action film, but edited in such a way as to resemble some type of blockbuster. Willis plays the same character we’ve seen before, both in his old movies and in others: he’s the morose type who takes no lip, the kind who downs a shot before putting a beatdown on an entire group of manly men disrespecting him. He agrees to be reinstated and, more or less reluctantly, save Earth and all the planets we’ve already colonized.
In these difficult times, it does not do to be too picky when it comes to scripted entertainment. If Willis is up for beating up zombie-looking aliens, a large chunk of the audience is probably up to seeing him do it. Do check out the trailer to see if you’re among them.
Cosmic Sin also stars Frank Grillo, Luke Wilson (though he’s not featured in the trailer), Adelaide Kane, and the ever hard-working Costas Mandylor. It will be out in theaters and on demand on March 12.
