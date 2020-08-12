Spree Looks Like the Perfect Movie to Make You Swear Off Ride-Sharing

Of the many things that will probably never be the same once the health crisis is contained is people’s approach to ride-sharing services. One movie that’s opening this Friday, August 14, will probably not help with that.
Both Uber and Lyft, the two biggest ride-share platforms, have seen a fair share of controversy as regards customer safety. Whether they were not performing proper background checks on the drivers or they failed to follow through on various complaints from customers, which later resulted in actual crimes being committed, both companies have been plagued by issues that showed that, despite their size and popularity, they were still swinging it in certain areas.
Spree, from director and writer Eugene Kotlyarenko, takes this aspect and exploits it to the maximum, while also taking a major swipe at influencer culture. Joe Keery from Stranger Things (aka the one with the awesome hair) plays Kurt, a wannabe influencer who moonlights as a ride-share driver for a platform named Spree.
After several attempts at boosting his online following, all of them resulting in failure, he decides to try one more thing. He calls that #TheLesson challenge, and it sees him install various cameras in his car and then livestreaming the murder of his passengers.
“Meet Kurt from @kurtsworld96,” the description from Forest Hill Entertainment reads. “He's about to take you on the ride of your life! Tune in and buckle up August 14th for a satirical horror film that takes down Influencer culture, social media madness and our violent society!”
And yes, in case you were wondering, @kurtsworld96 actually exists and he regularly posts content. He has over 50,000 followers as of the moment of press, so how’s that for completely blurring the lines between fiction and reality?
Sasheer Zamata, Mischa Barton, John DeLuca, Josh Ovalle, Lala Kent, Frankie Grande, Kyle Mooney and David Arquette also make appearances in this one. Spree premiered at the latest edition of the Sundance Festival and will premiere in select U.S. theaters, On Demand and Digital this Friday, August 14.
