Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: Who Has the Coolest Cars?

Boxing rivals Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are finally about to meet each other inside the ring. Over a year in the making, the highly anticipated fight has us car buffs wondering about a different contest between the two: who has the coolest rides?
Billed as "The Truth," the fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will take place on Sunday, February 26. Over a year in the making, the boxing clash between Paul and Fury has been constantly hyped up on social media.
Both athletes have their side gigs, Paul as a YouTuber, and Fury as a reality star. Plus, their relatives are also in the sports business. Jake Paul's brother, Logan, is a professional wrestler, and Tommy is a professional boxer, Tyson Fury's younger brother.
Now that you’re all caught up, let’s get on to our real business: who has the coolest cars?
Jake and Logan Paul rose to fame on the video-sharing platform Vine, moving on to YouTube, where they posted videos of pranks, controversies, and even music.
When it comes to boxing, Paul made his professional debut in 2019, fighting against the YouTuber AnEsonGib.
net worth of around $50-80 million, as per Mirror. So, he could afford to get any car he wants in the world, and his collection is quite diverse.
The first car he bought when he "made it" as a YouTube star was a supercar, of course, going for a blue Lamborghini Huracan Performante, which was his "dream car." That it is, coming with a 5.2-liter powerful V10 engine, rated at 631 horsepower (640 ps) and a torque of 443 lb-ft (600 Nm).
Another head-turning car in his collection is actually an EV, the Tesla Model X. The boxer decided to get the West Coast Customs touch on it, custom wrapping it in matte grey, with two black and red stripes and more black accents.
Besides a supercar and an EV, Jake Paul also owns a luxury car for whenever he wants to feel fancy. For that, he bought a white Rolls-Royce Ghost. But that's not the only ride he owns from the brand, because, like any self-respecting car collector, Jake Paul also has the brand's luxury SUV, the Cullinan, also in white.
He is also quite a fan of off-roading and owns a highly customized Toyota Tacoma, also in white.
RAM 1500 TRX with a power boost, generating 1,000 horsepower.
For casually driving around, he is also the owner of a Lincoln Navigator, and there's no surprise there - it has a white exterior, and we can see a pattern here.
He also owns a Lamborghini Urus, a custom Ford Focus RS named "Rainbro," also courtesy of his collaboration with West Coast Customs, and a custom widebody BMW M3.
A few months ago, Jake Paul hinted at a fight with controversial boxer Andrew Tate, doing it while behind the wheel of a limited-edition Ferrari LaFerrari. He hasn't flaunted any limited-edition cars ahead of his fight with the British boxer, though.
The 23-year-old British boxer made his professional debut in 2018 against Jevgenijs Andrejevs. He was also part of the dating reality show Love Island, where he met his current partner, Molly-Mae Hague. In January, they welcomed their first child, daughter Bambi.
Hardly as wealthy as Paul, Fury's net worth is reportedly estimated at $2 million as of 2023, but that doesn't mean he can't spend some on cars.
He has a black Mercedes-Benz C-Class, which is quite practical for daily driving, available in mild hybrid gasoline and diesel engines. On top of that, he also has another practical Mercedes, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, finished with a white exterior.
His partner, Molly-Mae had a Range Rover Evoque and recently added a Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
Fury usually gets behind the wheel of more expensive cars when traveling, some of them including a Bentley Continental GT or a Rolls-Royce Phantom.
A recent research casino comparison site Casino Bonus conducted, revealed that Jake Paul is five times more influential than his rival on social media. The former can earn up to £60,050 per sponsored Instagram post, compared to Fury, who has sponsored post earnings of £11,898. Of course, Jake Paul has substantially more followers than Fury, 22 million versus 4 million, and that is probably why Fury doesn't own as many cars as his rival.
That being said, we can't predict who will win the fight this Sunday, but when it comes to cars, we think you’ll agree with us when we crown Jake Paul as the owner of the coolest cars between the two of them.
Jake Paul
Tommy Fury
