There's Still Plenty of Time To Get Those Sweet Star Wars Items in Rocket League

Rocket League is one of the most beloved video games on the planet. Reports say that over 90 million people played it, with a peak of almost six million concurrent players in July 2021. This "little" free-to-play game makes more money than many AAA studios only dream about. While entirely different from Fortnite, they share the critical survival skill of morphing many other IP assets and adapting them inside the game.

9 photos Photo: Psyonix