"May the Fourth Be With You" Had a Different Meaning in Star Wars Car Lore This Year

Instead of just being a recurring Star Wars celebration, the day was quite an eloquent tribute to imagination and creativity, all wrapped around various digital automotive projects.
Today is already the ripe time for another celebration ('Cinco de Mayo' – the anniversary of Mexico's victory against the French Empire back in 1862), but we are still trying to wrap our minds and souls around 'May the Fourth be with you' – as both digital car content creators and tuners have gone overboard with their Star Wars callbacks. And we are saying that in the most positive way possible.
Let us be frank; few movies (franchises) had the cultural impact of Star Wars on entire generations. Sure, Disney is making it seem like they will soon reach saturation. However, if we ignore their usual profit-nabbing ideas, we still end up with some pretty cool situations like The Mandalorian or Andor, among others. As such, no wonder that the annual celebration touched everyone – both in the real world and, above all, across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
Speaking of the latter, everyone turned in and contributed to the hype, even if with just their favorite car posing as an "I'm your father" meme. Such was the case with Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to have a CGI go at imagining the Star Wars Day was much better with his trusty VW Fusca (aka Beetle). We agree the resemblance is uncanny – do check it out in the gallery above.
Hey, what do you know, even tuners employed a little bit of CGI to promote their work and also touch the point of all-black stuff being dark and menacing – even more so than the work-in-progress Death Star lurking in the background. That was all Vorsteiner's doing, with the California-based tuner and car customizer showcasing a Mercedes-AMG G 63 'G-Wagon from the Dark Side' that rocked many carbon fiber parts and some matching black forged wheels.
Others – like Jim, aka jlord8, were keen to press the pedal to the metal on our old-school feelings, mixing the best-known movie bad guy of all times with cars that could have been his earthly rides if the action did not happen in a galaxy far, far away – including the Buick GNX, GMC Syclone, Chevy Impala SS, mercury Marauder, or Chevy 454 SS! If you like vintage stuff and Star Wars, these cars and trucks might make a pretty neat collection if you ask us, even without Darth Vader in the driver's seat.
Well, now it is time to become a little more CGI serious with Shashank Das (sdesyn on social media), who had a thought-provoking idea that could quickly materialize in the real world if you had both the Star Wars love and the kind of money needed to buy and modify a Bugatti Chiron. In his vision, the hypercar becomes 'Starkiller,' a customized Chiron featuring "the quintessential Dark Side spec" – weathered black and crimson, as typical of Sith Lords, and spitting jet fire out the back of its humongous exhausts!
Now, truth be told, we could easily wrap this feature with this contemporary tribute. But I was born around the same time Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi was wrapping up the original trilogy of the epic space opera. And that makes me susceptible to vintage cars and old-school Jedi influences, hence my thumbs up for SpeedKore and Abimelec Arellano (of abimelecdesign fame on social media) and their latest CGI project.
Dubbed 'The Father Figure,' and captioned with "Lord Vader, your car is ready!" this is a lightspeed-capable Buick GNX made of SpeedKore's "new Beskar-reinforced carbon fiber." That's a Mandalorian alloy, by the way, noted by the fandom for its extreme tolerance to various forms of damage. Allegedly commissioned by Emperor Palpatine, it has Gungan and Ewok hides for the custom interior, and the cabin has various other Imperial amenities. Meanwhile, under the hood resides a 4.2-liter VR38DETT engine swap promising some mighty lightspeed trouble!
