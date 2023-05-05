Can Your PC Run F1 23 With Ray Tracing in VR?

A short while ago, @billbil_kun from Twitter, a leaker or "insider informer," said that the upcoming F1 23 would launch between June 13-20. Lo and behold, the recent EA official trailer confirmed the leaks with a June 16 release date. This cross-gen title will come out on the PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Because it's still on the last generation of consoles, we can still get great graphics but don't expect visual miracles.

7 photos Photo: EA