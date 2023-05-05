Can Your PC Run F1 23 With Ray Tracing in VR?

A short while ago, @billbil_kun from Twitter, a leaker or "insider informer," said that the upcoming F1 23 would launch between June 13-20. Lo and behold, the recent EA official trailer confirmed the leaks with a June 16 release date. This cross-gen title will come out on the PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Because it's still on the last generation of consoles, we can still get great graphics but don't expect visual miracles.
The trailer is out in the wild, and fans have had many colorful reactions in the comments section. The main ones were about the 48-hour delay of the trailer. Initially, it was supposed to arrive on May 1, but for some undisclosed reason, EA pushed it to May 3.
Upon seeing it, more criticism soon followed, but this time regarding the story mode from F1 23 no one specifically requested. Story modes are some of gamers' least favorite features in a sports title. Rarely would a fan choose to create a character and play from scratch to the detriment of a full-on professional mode with real-life counterparts.
All criticism aside, though, as I mentioned earlier, F1 23 is a cross-gen game, which means it won't look that amazing overall. It doesn't mean it will look bad, but because it's limited to last-gen hardware, which is more than eight times weaker than current-gen systems, you can imagine that the game took quite the graphical hit.
As always, the best-looking version of a game will be on PC, provided it has the appropriate hardware to run everything at Ultra settings. Thankfully, EA has unveiled the required system specs on Steam, so let's check them out to see what we need to run F1 23 at the minimum, recommended, and above settings.
While the game's Steam page doesn't specify the minimum resolution and fps these recommended specs can handle, it's usually 720p with 30fps for Low and 1080p with 60fps for Recommended. However, it's not set in stone, and these vary from game to game, but let's see, nonetheless.
For the Low side of the 2D spectrum, you'll need at least an Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300 CPU paired with an NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti/AMD RX 470 GPU. To turn on Ray Tracing, you'll require a slightly better graphics card like the GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6700 XT.
For VR on low, they advise an Intel Core i5-9600k/AMD Ryzen 5 2600X CPU with an NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 GPU. However, I do not recommend VR on low because you need a constant framerate above 90 to avoid motion sickness. If your PC can't handle that, you won't have a fun time.
For the recommended system requirements, you need at least an Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X CPU with an NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 GPU. If you want Ray Tracing, upgrade to a GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 XT. The VR requirements mention an NVIDIA RTX 2070 or AMD RX 6700 XT GPU.
Overall, these requirements are forgiving on PC, and you don't need a 4000-series GPU paired with an Intel i9-13900k to handle it. The game's graphics will take some flak from fans expecting a pure current-gen version, but that's the price to pay for a low threshold spec requirement.
